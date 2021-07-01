Airtel Black is a new offer for subscribers combining postpaid, DTH, and fibre connections into a single bill. At first glance it looks a lot like the company's existing One Airtel service. The telco has made a microsite for Airtel Black, and it offers mostly the same benefits to subscribers including one bill, one customer care number, free service visits, and more, just like One Airtel. The One Airtel page might be removed on July 2 though, as Airtel is expected to share details about Airtel Black at a press briefing tomorrow.

Airtel is one of the largest telecom operators in India and it offers mobile connections, DTH connections, and broadband connections. Back in June of 2018, it introduced a service called Airtel Home that allowed customers to bundle multiple Airtel relationships into a single account that had a unified interface on the app, to make their recharges more convenient. Then last year, the service was revamped as One Airtel. Although this has still to be confirmed, it seems that this is being rebranded to Airtel Black. It's not clear if there will be any other changes that come to this Airtel mobile recharge plan.

The Terms and conditions state that the Airtel Black plans have been modified and customers cannot avail the offer based on the old terms. But their existing plan charges will continue to operate unless they opt for changes or benefits under new Airtel Black offerings.

Airtel Black, just like One Airtel, allows you to combine any two or more services in one plan so that a single bill is generated making it easier for the user. It also comes with benefits like a dedicated relationship team, priority resolution of issues, call response in 60 seconds, and free service centre visits. Additionally, Airtel Black members have no switching and installation costs, they get an Airtel Xstream Box for free, and can avail buy now pay later service at Airtel Shop.

As per the microsite, there are four Airtel Black plans starting from Rs. 998 and going up to Rs. 2,099. The Airtel Black 998 Plan and Airtel Black 1598 Plan allow for two postpaid connections with 105GB total data while the Airtel Black 1349 and 2099 plan allows for three along with 210GB and 260GB total data respectively.

While the Airtel Black webpage does have a join now button, clicking on it doesn't do anything which suggests the company is still transitioning to the new plan. This will likely change after the Airtel press conference on Friday.

