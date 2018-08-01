NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Airtel Launches 'Bandwidth on Demand' Platform to Make it Easier for Businesses to Manage Bandwidth

Airtel Launches 'Bandwidth on Demand' Platform to Make it Easier for Businesses to Manage Bandwidth

, 01 August 2018
Airtel on Wednesday launched its Bandwidth on Demand platform globally to enable businesses manage bandwidth requirements on a real-time basis. The platform offers quick activation to access, configure and monitor bandwidth requirements and gives full control to the users to provision bandwidth whenever and wherever they need it, whether it is on hourly, daily or monthly basis.

Besides Airtel's data centres and "landing stations" in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, the digital platform will be available at 19 locations including Los Angeles, New York, London, Marseilles, Dubai, Hong Kong and Singapore. The platform has been built on the Airtel network across that spans 50 countries and carries 10Tbps.

"The platform is a step towards providing flexible and efficient network solutions for our customers giving them the control they need for building businesses of today," it said. "With this platform, customers will have the flexibility to opt for bandwidth on an hourly, daily or monthly basis their unique business needs providing greater operational efficiency and tighter control network costs."

Earlier today, the company announced a partnership with payments solution provider Razorpay to give users in country the option to make UPI-based payments on its app and website. The operator is locked in a battle with Jio for supremacy in the telecom market of India, and reported a 355 percent increase in data traffic on its network over the last year.

