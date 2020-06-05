Technology News
loading

Airtel Clarifies on Amazon Deal Report, Says No Such Proposal in Consideration

Reuters on Thursday reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that Amazon was in talks with Airtel.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 June 2020 13:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Airtel Clarifies on Amazon Deal Report, Says No Such Proposal in Consideration

Airtel share price gained due to the report suggesting early-stage investment talks with Amazon

Highlights
  • Airtel called the development “speculative reporting”
  • The operator said it could lead to unwarranted consequences
  • Airtel urged stock exchanges to take steps to deal with such reports

Bharti Airtel today issued a clarification on a media report that suggested that it was in early-stage talks with Amazon, which is looking to buy a stake worth at $2 billion (roughly Rs. 15,000 crores). Through a note released to National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the telecom operator said that “no such proposal in consideration” at this stage and it is just “speculative reporting” that came out “despite appropriate timely clarifications” by both companies. The report in question was published by Reuters on Thursday, June 4 notably citing people familiar with the matter.

“We are concerned with such media reports which are published despite appropriate timely clarifications by the respective companies,” Airtel wrote in its clarification note sent to stock exchanges.

The Reuters report mentioned that if the planned investment completes, Amazon would acquire roughly five percent stake in Airtel. It resulted in a six percent increase in the stock price of the operator. However, the company noted in the statement that such reports lead to “unwarranted consequences and can result in reputational impact.”

When reached out for a comment on the reported investment plans, an Airtel spokesperson said that “there is no other activity to report” beyond the fact that it routinely works with all digital players to bring their products, content, and services to customers. Amazon, on the other hand, declined to comment on the matter.

The investment talks between Amazon and Airtel reported days after Google was said to be exploring an investment in Vodafone Idea. The operator, however, clarified in a manner similar to that of Airtel shortly after the news came out last week.

In April, Facebook announced the acquisition of 9.99 percent stake in Jio for Rs. 43,574 crores. That was the first clear evidence showing US tech giants' interest in the Indian telecom sector.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bharti Airtel, Airtel, Amazon, stock exchange
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Aarya: Trailer, Release Date Unveiled for Sushmita Sen’s Disney+ Hotstar Series

Related Stories

Airtel Clarifies on Amazon Deal Report, Says No Such Proposal in Consideration
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A31 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Teased to Launch in India Soon
  3. Mi Notebook Teased to Offer 12 Hours of Battery Life Ahead of India Launch
  4. Jio Teases 1 Year of Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP
  5. Mi Notebook Horizon Edition Teased Ahead of India Launch
  6. Google Removes Viral Indian App That Deleted Chinese Ones: 10 Points
  7. BSNL Extends Rs. 499 Broadband Plan Availability to September 9
  8. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Clarifies on Amazon Deal Report, Says No Such Proposal in Consideration
  2. Aarya: Trailer, Release Date Unveiled for Sushmita Sen’s Disney+ Hotstar Series
  3. Autonomous Vehicles Won't Make Roads Completely Safe, Study Claims
  4. Google Says State-Backed Hackers Targeted Trump, Biden US Presidential Campaigns
  5. Xiaomi Smartphone Codenamed CAS to Offer 120x Zoom Support
  6. WandaVision to Resume Filming in July in Los Angeles: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With S Pen Support Teased to Launch in India Soon
  8. Nokia 2 V Tella With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 2GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench
  9. Mi Notebook Branding Confirmed, Horizon Edition Teased Ahead of Launch
  10. Facebook Starts Labelling State-Controlled Media Posts, Will Block Ads
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com