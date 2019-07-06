Technology News
loading

Airtel Africa's Delayed $4.4 Billion Nigeria listing to Go Ahead on July 8

India's Bharti Airtel had last week offered shares in its African unit via a London IPO.

By | Updated: 6 July 2019 10:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Airtel Africa's Delayed $4.4 Billion Nigeria listing to Go Ahead on July 8

Airtel sets its Nigerian listing price at NGN 363 (roughly Rs. 69) per share

Highlights
  • The Nigerian bourse postponed the cross-border listing of Airtel Africa
  • However, it allowed Airtel to go ahead with an investor presentation
  • The delay in the allotment was due to manual process

Airtel Africa aims to list on the Nigerian bourse on Monday, one of the financial advisors arranging the issue said, after the exchange postponed the listing which had been scheduled for Friday. The Nigerian Stock Exchange on Friday said the secondary listing of Airtel Africa shares planned for July 5 had been postponed to ensure the telecoms company meets its listing requirements.

A source at the arranger told Reuters the delay was due to a manual allotment process of transferring the shares to new investors.

India's Bharti Airtel last week offered shares in its African unit via a London IPO and it would dual list in Nigeria, its biggest market in Africa.

Nigeria's bourse said it postponed the cross-border listing of 3.76 billion shares of Airtel Africa, but allowed Airtel to go ahead with an investor presentation. It said that it would inform the market on when the conditions had been met.

Airtel set its Nigerian listing price at NGN 363 (roughly Rs. 69) per share, the bourse said, via a book building process which valued the company at NGN 1.364 trillion ($4.44 billion or roughly Rs. 3,03,918 crores).

In May, Africa's biggest telecoms firm MTN listed its Nigerian unit in Lagos in a $6.5 billion (roughly Rs. 4,44,925 crores) float that made it the second-largest stock on the bourse by market value.

Nigerian stocks have been crimped over low growth in Africa's biggest economy which has been further stymied with the president's failure to appoint a cabinet four months after winning a second term. Local stocks have fallen 6.8 percent this year and shed 17.8 percent last year.

The local bourse said Airtel shares registered in Britain may be moved from the London market to Nigeria subject to approval by the custodians in London and currency regulation in Nigeria. But Airtel shares registered in Nigeria cannot be moved to London, it said.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel Africa, Airtel
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Finalises Divorce With $38 Billion Settlement: Report
Facebook Says Private Groups Are Its Future, Some Are Hubs for Misinformation and Hate
Honor Smartphones
Airtel Africa's Delayed $4.4 Billion Nigeria listing to Go Ahead on July 8
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 to Launch in India on July 17: Xiaomi
  2. Beware: This Fake App Takes Money for Samsung Firmware Updates
  3. PUBG Mobile Season 8 Royale Pass Leak Tips New Skins, Emotes, and More
  4. Aadhaar Amendment Bill Passed by Lok Sabha: Here's What It Means
  5. Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earphones With 32-Hour Battery Life Launched
  6. Huami Amazfit Bip Lite Smartwatch With 45-Day Battery Life Debuts in India
  7. Realme 2 Receiving Android Pie-Based Stable ColorOS 6 Update in India
  8. Is Vivo Z1 Pro the Best Smartphone Under Rs. 15,000?
  9. Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale: Everything You Can Expect This Year
  10. PUBG Lite Beta Now in India: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.