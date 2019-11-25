Airtel Acquihires Gurugram-Based Startup Quikmile

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the acquihire of Gurugram-based startup Quikmile, which focuses on building tech-enabled logistics platforms for India.

The startup team will now be a part of Airtel X Labs -- which is the telecom firm's digital innovation factory, which focuses on Internet of Things (IoT), digital engineering, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

"At Airtel X Labs, we are on an extremely exciting journey to build digital solutions for India's unique requirements. As we scale up our team with world-class talent, we are thrilled to welcome the Quikmile team as part of Airtel X Labs," Harmeen Mehta, Global CIO and Director-Engineering, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

"India is now amongst the largest economies in the world but has a highly disorganised and inefficient logistics sector. We see a massive opportunity to solve problems for this segment through scalable technology solutions and workforce management platforms that will make organisations much more efficient," Mehta added.

Started in 2018, Quikmile aims to leverage the power of digital technology to transform India's highly disorganised logistics sector and bring efficiency, quality and safety to fleet owners.