Technology News
loading

Airtel Acquihires Gurugram-Based Startup Quikmile

The startup team will now be a part of Airtel X Labs -- which is the telecom firm's digital innovation factory.

By | Updated: 25 November 2019 18:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Airtel Acquihires Gurugram-Based Startup Quikmile

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the acquihire of Gurugram-based startup Quikmile, which focuses on building tech-enabled logistics platforms for India.

The startup team will now be a part of Airtel X Labs -- which is the telecom firm's digital innovation factory, which focuses on Internet of Things (IoT), digital engineering, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

"At Airtel X Labs, we are on an extremely exciting journey to build digital solutions for India's unique requirements. As we scale up our team with world-class talent, we are thrilled to welcome the Quikmile team as part of Airtel X Labs," Harmeen Mehta, Global CIO and Director-Engineering, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

"India is now amongst the largest economies in the world but has a highly disorganised and inefficient logistics sector. We see a massive opportunity to solve problems for this segment through scalable technology solutions and workforce management platforms that will make organisations much more efficient," Mehta added.

Started in 2018, Quikmile aims to leverage the power of digital technology to transform India's highly disorganised logistics sector and bring efficiency, quality and safety to fleet owners.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Quikmile
WhatsApp Invests $250,000 Into Indian Startup Ecosystem
Google Study Finds Indians Rely on Online Info When They Are in Stores
Honor Smartphones
Airtel Acquihires Gurugram-Based Startup Quikmile
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo U20 vs Vivo U10: What's the Difference?
  2. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India Soon
  3. Realme Releases Roadmap for ColorOS 7 Update for Its Phones
  4. Amazfit Bip Lite Review
  5. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins Tonight: What to Expect
  6. Black Friday 2019: How to Shop From India and What You Need to Know
  7. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  8. Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India
  9. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  10. Realme 5s vs Redmi Note 8: Price in India, Specifications Compared
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Web Reportedly Starts Receiving Grouped Stickers Feature
  2. Vivo Phone Buyers Get Free Bluetooth Headphones, Other Rewards in 'Thank You India Offer'
  3. Snapdeal Crosses 100 Million App Downloads on Google Play
  4. Ericsson Says Mobile Data Traffic in India to Triple by 2025
  5. Google Study Finds Indians Rely on Online Info When They Are in Stores
  6. Airtel Acquihires Gurugram-Based Startup Quikmile
  7. WhatsApp Invests $250,000 Into Indian Startup Ecosystem
  8. Ericsson Expects 2.6 Billion 5G Subscriptions by End of 2025
  9. Uber Stripped of London Licence After Safety Failures
  10. Facebook Would Have Let Hitler Post Anti-Semitic Ads, Says Sacha Baron Cohen
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.