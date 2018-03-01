Airtel has rolled out a new long-term unlimited prepaid pack priced at Rs. 995 that offers users with 1GB 3G/ 4G data per month (total of 6GB), 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited voice calls (including national roaming), with a validity of 180 days making it a half-yearly pack. While Airtel usually specifies a daily and weekly fair usage policy (FUP) limit on calling minutes, there are apparently no such restrictions for the Rs. 995 prepaid pack. The offer is valid for most users in Delhi-NCR, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and other telecom circles.

The new Rs. 995 pack seems to be focused towards customers with heavy calling requirements. On the other hand, it does not seem to offer decent benefits on the data front considering most of Airtel's unlimited packs come with a minimum of 1GB 3G/ 4G data per day.

Interestingly enough, this pack is priced close to Airtel's Rs. 999 prepaid pack that comes with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and a total of 60GB 3G/ 4G data, with a validity of 90 days. While this pack has a lower validity, it does offer a multi-fold increase in terms of high speed data access. The Rs. 999 pack is in direct competition with Reliance Jio's Rs. 999 prepaid pack that offers similar benefits, albeit with "truly unlimited" (no FUP limits) voice calling and complimentary subscription to its suite of Jio apps. Jio only has one half-yearly pack that is priced at Rs. 1,999.

Ever since Jio jumped into the Indian telecom scene, Airtel has been keeping its pace steady by refreshing and announcing packs that match the most competitive ones in the market. Recently, Airtel refreshed its Rs. 199, Rs. 448, and Rs. 509 prepaid packs to offer a higher amount of data. Some of the company's packs have also been reshuffled to provide users with more validity.