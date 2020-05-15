Technology News
  • Airtel Doubles Data Benefits on Rs. 98 Prepaid Pack, Increases Talktime on Select Recharge Plans

Airtel Doubles Data Benefits on Rs. 98 Prepaid Pack, Increases Talktime on Select Recharge Plans

Airtel now offers 12GB of high-speed data instead of 6GB with the Rs. 98 pack.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 15 May 2020 19:11 IST
Airtel Doubles Data Benefits on Rs. 98 Prepaid Pack, Increases Talktime on Select Recharge Plans

Airtel seems to be targeting Jio with the new move

Highlights
  • Airtel now offers 12GB data on recharge of Rs. 98
  • The offer is for prepaid users
  • It is also providing more talktime on Rs. 500, Rs. 1,000 recharge plans

Airtel has doubled the data benefits on its Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plan. The plan now comes with 12GB of high-speed data for the customers with a validity of 28 days. Previously, the telecom service provider used to offer 6GB of high-speed data with the plan. This plan only comes with data benefits and doesn't offer SMS or calling benefits. The telecom operator is also offering more talktime to users on recharge vouchers of Rs. 500, Rs. 1,000, and Rs. 5,000.

The new move by Airtel to double the data benefits on Rs. 98 prepaid plan seems to be targeted towards Jio that has its own Rs. 101 data voucher offering 12GB of 4G data along with 1000 Jio to non-Jio calling minutes. However, Jio's voucher doesn't have a validity of itself and goes on till the validity of the exiting base plan. In comparison, Airtel's prepaid plan has a 28 days validity. Airtel hasn't made any changes to its Rs. 48 prepaid plan that continues to offer 3GB data with 28 days validity.

Jio also has a Rs. 151 “work from home” pack that gives you 30GB of 4G data with 30 days validity. Vodafone has a Rs. 98 prepaid plan with 6GB data and 28 days validity. It remains to be seen whether Vodafone will upgrade its offering.

Moreover, Airtel is now offering additional talktime on its Rs. 500, Rs. 1,000, and Rs. 5,000 recharge vouchers. The company that used to offer Rs 423.73 talktime on the recharge of Rs. 500 is now providing a talktime of Rs. 480. It has increased the taktime on the recharge of Rs. 1,000 by more than Rs. 110. While it used to provide Rs. 847.46 talktime on the recharge, it now offers Rs. 960. If you recharge with Rs. 5,000, you will get a talktime of Rs. 4,800, instead of the earlier Rs. 4,237.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Airtel, Airtel Recharge, Rs 98 Airtel Recharge Plan
Samsung Frame TV 2020 Lineup Set to Launch in India Next Week, Flipkart Teases Availability

