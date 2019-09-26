Technology News
loading

Airtel Rs. 97 Prepaid Plan Revised, Now Offers 500MB Data With 14-Day Validity

Airtel is still offering unlimited voice calling with the Rs. 97 prepaid plan.

By | Updated: 26 September 2019 13:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Airtel Rs. 97 Prepaid Plan Revised, Now Offers 500MB Data With 14-Day Validity

Airtel has revised its Rs. 97 prepaid plan

Highlights
  • Airtel has reduced data from 2GB to 500MB
  • The validity of the plan still remains at 14 days
  • The telco still offers unlimited voice calling with the plan

Airtel has revised its Rs. 97 prepaid plan yet again and the telecom operator has reduced one of the benefits, whereas the other has been increased. The Rs. 97 prepaid plan was first introduced in 2018 for a limited period, and earlier this year, the telecom operator re-introduced it with tweaked benefits to offer unlimited voice calling and 2GB data with a validity of 14 days. Now, this plan has been revised again, and this time, the prepaid pack will offer data benefits for just 500MB for the 14-day validity period.

As per the latest revision, the Airtel Rs. 97 prepaid plan offers only 500MB data in total, unlimited voice calling without any ceiling, and 300 SMS messages for the validity period of 14 days. Earlier, the Rs. 97 Airtepl plan used to offer 2GB of data benefit, unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, and 100 SMS messages per day throughout the validity of 14 days. The revised plan is showing up on the website, and was first reported by Telecom Talk.

airtel main1 Airtel has revised its Rs. 97 prepaid plan yet again

Airtel has revised its Rs. 97 prepaid plan yet again

 

To recall, Airtel Rs. 97 plan was first launched back in September 2018 with 350 minutes of local, STD, and roaming voice calls as well as 1.5GB of 3G/ 4G data, and 200 local and STD SMS messages. The plan apparently lasted only a few months and then it was re-introduced earlier this year.

Airtel also recently introduced its new Rs. 599 prepaid bundle with 2GB data per day, unlimited calls to any network, 100 SMS per day, and Rs. 4 lakh life insurance cover from Bharti AXA Life Insurance. The recharge comes with a validity of 84 days and the insurance cover continues automatically for three months with every recharge.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Airtel Rs 97 Plan, Rs 97 Airtel prepaid plan
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
eBay CEO Devin Wenig Steps Down, Cites Differences With Board
iPhone 11 Will Alert You When a Non-Genuine Display Is Used
Honor Smartphones
Airtel Rs. 97 Prepaid Plan Revised, Now Offers 500MB Data With 14-Day Validity
Comment
Read in: हिंदी বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Renders Leak Hours Before Official Launch
  2. What to Expect from Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales This Year
  3. Mi AirDots Pro 2 With Up to 14-Hour Battery Life, New Power Bank Launched
  4. Google Unveils Android 10 (Go Edition) With Focus on Speed and Security
  5. BSNL’s New Broadband Plan Offers Free Hotstar Premium Subscription: Report
  6. Airtel Rs. 97 Prepaid Plan Revised: Everything You Need to Know
  7. iPad (2019) With 10.2-Inch Display Starts Shipping
  8. Realme X2 Goes Official With Snapdragon 730G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  9. Canon EOS M200 Entry-Level Mirrorless Camera Launched
  10. Samsung Galaxy A50s Review
#Latest Stories
  1. 2020 iPhone Models to Feature New Metal Frame Similar to iPhone 4: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. Amazon Develops Longer-Range Wireless Network for IoT Devices
  3. MIUI 11 Camera App Code Hints at 8K 30fps Video Recording Coming to a Future Xiaomi Phone
  4. Sharp Aquos Zero 2 With a 240Hz Display, Snapdragon 855 SoC Launched: Specifications
  5. Facebook Buys Exclusive Digital Content Rights to ICC Cricket Events
  6. Echo Loop Puts Amazon’s Alexa Voice Assistant on Your Finger
  7. Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone May Hit Stores As Early As October
  8. Samsung May Be Working on an Affordable Variant of Galaxy Note 10
  9. Samsung Galaxy S11 Tipped to Pack 108-Megapixel Camera, Might Offer 5x Optical Zoom Support
  10. Oppo K5 With Quad Rear Cameras Set to Launch on October 10, Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.