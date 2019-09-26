Airtel has revised its Rs. 97 prepaid plan yet again and the telecom operator has reduced one of the benefits, whereas the other has been increased. The Rs. 97 prepaid plan was first introduced in 2018 for a limited period, and earlier this year, the telecom operator re-introduced it with tweaked benefits to offer unlimited voice calling and 2GB data with a validity of 14 days. Now, this plan has been revised again, and this time, the prepaid pack will offer data benefits for just 500MB for the 14-day validity period.

As per the latest revision, the Airtel Rs. 97 prepaid plan offers only 500MB data in total, unlimited voice calling without any ceiling, and 300 SMS messages for the validity period of 14 days. Earlier, the Rs. 97 Airtepl plan used to offer 2GB of data benefit, unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, and 100 SMS messages per day throughout the validity of 14 days. The revised plan is showing up on the website, and was first reported by Telecom Talk.

To recall, Airtel Rs. 97 plan was first launched back in September 2018 with 350 minutes of local, STD, and roaming voice calls as well as 1.5GB of 3G/ 4G data, and 200 local and STD SMS messages. The plan apparently lasted only a few months and then it was re-introduced earlier this year.

Airtel also recently introduced its new Rs. 599 prepaid bundle with 2GB data per day, unlimited calls to any network, 100 SMS per day, and Rs. 4 lakh life insurance cover from Bharti AXA Life Insurance. The recharge comes with a validity of 84 days and the insurance cover continues automatically for three months with every recharge.

