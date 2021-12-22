Technology News
loading

Airtel Brings Rs. 666 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 1.5GB High-Speed Daily Data for 77 Days

Airtel’s new Rs, 666 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS messages per day.

By David Delima | Updated: 22 December 2021 15:22 IST
Airtel Brings Rs. 666 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 1.5GB High-Speed Daily Data for 77 Days

Photo Credit: Reuters

Airtel's new Rs. 666 plan comes with a 77-day validity, which is lower than Jio's 84-day offering

Highlights
  • Airtel silently introduced the Rs. 666 recharge plan after a tariff hike
  • Vi also offers the same benefits to its subscribers at Rs. 666
  • Jio offers the same benefits at Rs. 666 with 84 days validity

Airtel recently introduced a new Rs. 666 prepaid recharge plan in India, which was silently brought in after the telecom operator completely revised its prepaid mobile tariffs in the country. The new prepaid recharge plan offers users 1.5GB of high-speed data on a daily basis, along with unlimited voice calls. While the validity is shorter than the older Rs. 598 plan (which now costs Rs. 719) this plan appears to be aimed at customers with a budget under Rs 700.

Initially spotted by TelecomTalk, the Rs. 666 plan was silently introduced after the prepaid mobile tariffs were hiked, and offers users 100 SMS messages every day, along with 1.5GB of high-speed daily data. Airtel subscribers will also have access to unlimited voice calls as part of the prepaid recharge plan, which has a validity of 77 days. After subscribers reach the high-speed daily data limit, browsing speeds will be capped at 64kbps.

airtel rs 666 plan airtel

Photo Credit: Airtel

After the tariff hike, the operator's Rs. 598 plan which offered the same benefits was updated to Rs. 719, for an 84-day period. Meanwhile, the cheaper Rs. 549 plan offers 2GB of high-speed daily data and 100 SMS per day, for a 56-day period. Customers will also gain access to Airtel Thanks benefits such as a one-month trial to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Apollo 24/7 Circle for three months, access to Shaw Academy, and cashback on FASTag transactions, along with Wynk Music and free Hello Tunes.

Competitor Vi also recently launched a similar plan which costs Rs. 666 and offers the same data, SMS messages, and voice benefits for a 77-day period. It is worth noting that Vi also offers data benefits such as Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights.

Meanwhile, Jio offers users the same data, SMS messages, and voice benefits as Airtel and Vi, with an 84-day validity. This means that the Rs. 666 prepaid recharge plan for Jio can be compared with the Rs. 719 plans from Vi and Airtel. Jio subscribers who opt for the Rs. 666 plan will also get access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Airtel Prepaid Plans, Airtel Rs 666 Recharge, Jio, Vi, Vodafone Idea, Airtel Plans, Airtel Recharge
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Gets New Launch Date Due to Alleged Supply Chain Issues

Related Stories

Airtel Brings Rs. 666 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 1.5GB High-Speed Daily Data for 77 Days
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Maps Can Now Help You Avoid Visiting Crowded Places
  2. Perfectly Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Found Inside Fossilised Egg
  3. Solar Storm Warning: Two 'Big-Flare Players' Could Be Released From Sun
  4. Starting January 1, These RBI Rules Apply for Online Card Transactions
  5. Oppo Find N First Impressions: Folding It the Right Way
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Crypto Bill Said to Get Delayed Further, Won't Be Presented in Parliament
  8. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Launch in India Set for January 6
  9. Soundcore Infini Soundbar With 100W Output Launched in India
  10. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Brings Rs. 666 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 1.5GB High-Speed Daily Data for 77 Days
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Gets New Launch Date Due to Alleged Supply Chain Issues
  3. Under Armour Partners With Stephen Curry to Turn His Sneakers Into Charitable Cross-Platform NFT Drop
  4. Honor Magic V Officially Teased as the Company's First Foldable Smartphone
  5. Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate With 18GB RAM to Go on First Sale in India on December 26: Price, Specifications
  6. Soundcore Infini Soundbar With 100W Output, Customised Content Modes Launched in India
  7. Global Smart Speaker, Smart Display Shipments Grow Despite Component Shortage in Q3 2021: Strategy Analytics
  8. Man Hires NASA-Linked Experts to Find Hard Drive With 7,500 Bitcoins Accidently Trashed
  9. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Launch Date in India Set for January 6, 120W Fast Charging Confirmed
  10. Microsoft's $16-Billion Bid for Nuance Gets EU Antitrust Approval
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com