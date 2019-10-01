Technology News
Airtel Rs. 65 Prepaid Plan Revised to Offer Double Talk Time Benefits in Select Circles for 28 Days

The double talk time benefit has been introduced in circles like Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and more.

Updated: 1 October 2019 13:56 IST
Airtel Rs. 65 Prepaid Plan Revised to Offer Double Talk Time Benefits in Select Circles for 28 Days

Airtel has revised its Rs 65 smart prepaid recharge plan

Highlights
  • The revised plan still offers 200MB data, and 28 days validity
  • The double data benefit hasn’t been introduced in the Mumbai circle
  • The tariff on local and STD calls is 60p/min

Airtel has now revised its Rs. 65 combo prepaid recharge pack to offer more talk time to users in select circles. The revised plan now offers Rs. 130 talk time to select users, instead of the earlier prescribed Rs. 65 talk time. In a few circles like Mumbai, the combo plan now offers only Rs. 55 talk time. In circles like Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Haryana, and many more, the talk time offered with the plan has been revised to Rs. 130. The plan also offers data benefits as well.

The revised Airtel Rs. 65 combo prepaid recharge plan offers data limit of 200MB. Airtel subscribers will be able to avail an increased talk time of Rs. 130, with local and STD calls' tariff being Rs. 0.60 per minute. This plan also offers 28 days as validity period. This pack was launched last year, and at the time of launch, Airtel subscribers got to avail a talk time of Rs. 65 as well as 200MB data for a validity of 28 days. This means the talk time has been doubled after the revision.

Telecom Talk was the first to report on this new development, and the circles that get the double talk time benefit include Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, North East, Orissa, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West and Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

In circles where the double data benefit is not introduced, the Rs. 65 prepaid plan offers data limit of 200MB, talk time of Rs. 55, with local and STD calls' tariff being 60p/min, and a validity of 28 days. This plan is live in circles like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Kolkata, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, and more.

Comments

Further reading: Airtel, Airtel Rs 65 Smart REcharge, Airtel Rs 65 Prepaid Plan
Airtel Rs. 65 Prepaid Plan Revised to Offer Double Talk Time Benefits in Select Circles for 28 Days
