Airtel Launches 4 New International Roaming Recharge Plans With Data, Voice Calling Benefits

Airtel’s new international roaming recharge plans cover countries such as Canada, China, Thailand, and the US.

Updated: 11 February 2020 18:02 IST
Airtel Launches 4 New International Roaming Recharge Plans With Data, Voice Calling Benefits

Airtel has brought Rs. 648, Rs. 755, Rs. 799, and Rs. 1,199 international roaming plans

Highlights
  • Airtel has listed the new international roaming plans on its site
  • The new plans include up to 1GB data
  • Airtel is offering the plans with a validity of up to 30 days

Bharti Airtel has upgraded its portfolio of new international roaming (IR) recharge plans by bringing four new plans available at Rs. 648, Rs. 755, Rs. 799, and Rs. 1,199. The new international roaming recharge plans, which are all listed on the Airtel website, cover a range of countries and include benefits such as high-speed data and SMS messages. Last year, Airtel discontinued the international roaming activation fee of Rs. 99 to take on Jio that doesn't charge any activation fee on international roaming.

The first option in the list of new international roaming plans by Airtel include the Rs. 648 recharge plan that brings 500MB of data, 100 minutes of incoming calls, and 100 minutes of voice calls to India and local outgoing calls as well as 100 free SMS messages for one day. The plan covers countries including Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Nepal, Palestine, Qatar, Russia, and Saudi Arabia. For countries such as Albania, Belgium, China, Egypt, France, Indonesia, Norway, Spain, the UK, and the US, Airtel offers identical benefits through the Rs. 649 recharge plan.

In addition to the Rs. 648/ Rs. 649 plan, Airtel has the Rs. 755 international roaming plan that is an Internet-only plan with 1GB of data benefits for five days. The plan covers countries such as Albania, Bahamas, Bhutan, Canada, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Korea, Mexico, Nepal, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the UK, and the US.

Airtel has also added the Rs. 799 international roaming plan that brings 100 minutes of local outgoing calls as well as incoming calls and calls to India for 30 days. The plan also covers a similar list of countries that are being covered by the Rs. 755 plan. This means you can get its benefits in countries such as Albania, Armenia, Australia, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Iran, Iraq, Japan, New Zealand, and the US.

The new offerings also include the Rs. 1,199 international roaming plan that brings 1GB data, 100 minutes of local outgoing calls and incoming calls along with calls to India for 30 days. It also covers the list of countries that are being covered by the Rs. 755 and Rs. 799 plans.

Telecom-centric DreamDTH reported the launch of the four new Airtel international roaming plans. Gadgets 360 was also independently able to see the new plans on the official Airtel website.

