Airtel is offering 5GB data free to new 4G subscribers who download the 'Airtel Thanks' app, whether these are entirely new users or users who upgrade to 4G from 3G. The users will get five coupons of 1GB each that can be redeemed within 90 days of getting the subscription, and downloading the 'Airtel Thanks' app. Each 1GB coupon will be active for three days, and these coupons can be used only once per mobile number — if you upgrade a second number, you cannot use the coupons with your first number.

According to a report in TelecomTalk, Airtel's ‘New 4G SIM or 4G Upgrade Free Data Coupons' offer is for prepaid subscribers in India who have either bought a new 4G SIM or upgraded to a 4G device. The new 4G subscribers will have to download the Airtel Thanks app from Google Play or App Store. After downloading, they will have to register using their prepaid mobile number, and once the registration is done, five coupons of 1GB each will be credited to the user's account within 72 hours.

To redeem the coupon, users can claim their coupons in the ‘My Coupons' section on the Airtel Thanks app. Each 1GB coupon can be redeemed within 90 days from the day of credit, and it will be active for three days. Furthermore, a single user can avail this offer only once using a particular mobile number. Reportedly, if the user is eligible for the 5GB free data offer, then he/ she will not be eligible for the 2GB free data offer which the telecom giant is currently running on Airtel Thanks app first-time registration.

Recently, a report from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) said that Airtel added 28.99 lakh subscribers as compared to Jio which added 18.64 lakh subscribers in the month of August 2020.

