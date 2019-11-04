Technology News
Airtel Rs. 599 Prepaid Plan With Rs. 4 Lakh Insurance Cover Expanded to Delhi-NCR

Rs. 599 Airtel prepaid plan includes 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day.

Updated: 4 November 2019 16:28 IST
Airtel originally launched its insurance bundle prepaid plan in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry

  • Airtel Rs. 599 prepaid plan is valid for 84 days
  • However, the insurance continues for three months with every recharge
  • The insurance bundle was launched back in September

Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the launch of its Rs. 599 prepaid recharge plan that comes bundled with an insurance cover of Rs. 4 lakhs for customers in the Delhi-NCR region. The insurance cover is available through Bharti AXA Life Insurance that continues for three months with every recharge, while the Rs. 599 prepaid plan carries a validity of 84 days. The Bharti AXA Life Insurance bundle was initially launched in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry back in September.

The Rs. 599 Airtel prepaid plan includes 2GB daily data, unlimited local and STD voice calls, and 100 SMS a day for 84 days. However, the most notable addition is the Rs. 4 lakh life insurance cover that comes from Bharti AXA Life Insurance.

Airtel has noted in its press release that the life insurance cover is available to all customers aged between 18 and 54 years. It is claimed to require no paperwork or medical examination and the certificate of insurance will be provided digitally. Further, a physical copy of the insurance letter can be arranged to the customer's doorstep on request.

Customers need to enrol for the Rs. 4 lakh insurance cover after recharging with the Rs. 599 prepaid plan through SMS, Airtel Thanks app, or through the Airtel retailer.

"Insurance is a valuable offering given its low penetration in India," said Vani Venkatesh, CEO -- Delhi NCR, Bharti Airtel, in a statement. "We are delighted to extend Life Insurance to our customers, who can easily avail it through our Insurance Bundle Recharges. In doing so, we are happy to partner with Bharti AXA Life Insurance to roll out this innovative offering making it affordable, convenient and easily accessible for our customers."

Back in September, Airtel brought the insurance bundle with its Rs. 599 prepaid recharge plan in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry circle. The telco, however, at that time mentioned that the new offering would be gradually extended to pan-India in the next few months.

Airtel earlier this year also revised its Rs. 129 and Rs. 249 prepaid plans with Rs. 4 lakh insurance cover from HDFC Life or Bharti AXA Life.

Bharti Airtel, Rs 599 Airtel prepaid plan, Airtel
