Airtel 4G VoLTE Services Launched in Kolkata

 
, 12 March 2018
Airtel 4G VoLTE Services Launched in Kolkata

Telecom major Bharti Airtel today announced the launch of its VoLTE services in Kolkata.

Airtel VoLTE, which works over 4G, will enable customers across the city to enjoy HD quality voice calls with faster call set up time, the company said in a statement.

Airtel had been launching VoLTE based services in parts of the country in the recent months.

Customers can make calls to any mobile or landline network using Airtel VoLTE. Presently, most of the new 4G handsets are VoLTE compatible.

There will be no additional data charges for VoLTE and calls will be billed as per existing plan or packs benefits.

Airtel claimed that wide 4G network coverage enables seamless connectivity on Airtel VoLTE and in case of non-availability of 4G network, Airtel VoLTE calls will automatically fall back on 3G/2G network to ensure that customers continue to stay connected at all times.

Further reading: 4G, Airtel, India, Telecom, VoLTE
Airtel 4G VoLTE Services Launched in Kolkata
 
 

Samsung S8 Plus
