Airtel 4G Hotspot With 50GB Monthly Data Now Available for Rs. 399 per Month

The new rental plan is already live on the Airtel website.

By | Updated: 8 May 2019 16:24 IST
Airtel 4G Hotspot With 50GB Monthly Data Now Available for Rs. 399 per Month

Airtel 4G Hotspot new plan introduced in India

Highlights
  • Airtel 4G Hotspot is available to buy for Rs. 399 per month
  • The rental plan brings 50GB 4G data, unlimited data after cap at 80Kbps
  • The rental plan can be purchased from the Airtel website

Airtel has devised a new bundle rental plan for new Airtel 4G Hotspot buyers in India. Interested users can now rent the Airtel 4G Hotspot for Rs. 399 per month and the new bundle will entail 50GB of monthly 4G data with it. This means if you buy the Rs. 399 monthly rental plan, you get an Airtel 4G Hotspot and 50GB of data per month. After the 50GB data cap is fulfilled, unlimited Internet can be browsed at throttled down speed of 80Kbps.

This new bundle offer is already live on the Airtel website, and it eliminates the need to buy a separate Airtel 4G Hotspot device and another plan purchase for data usage. This new Airtel Rs. 399 bundle plan enables the user to get both the benefits without having to pay too much. To recall, the Airtel 4G Hotspot recently got a price cut, and is available as a standalone product on Amazon.in for Rs. 999. The original price of the Airtel 4G Hotspot was Rs. 1,500.

It is worth noting that users will have to pay Rs. 399 rental per month to continue using the benefit. Airtel notes that unused data will be rolled over to the next month. The device requires an Airtel SIM card to work, and needs to be recharged periodically, just like the SIM card on a mobile phone. If Airtel 4G network is not available in a region, the hotspot will switch to 3G network. On its official webpage, the company claims the device can connect up to 10 devices at a time, and delivers battery life of up to 6 hours. The company on its terms and conditions page adds that if the SIM is removed from the device, benefits will cease.

Airtel 4G Hotspot faces the biggest competition from the JioFi M2S 4G hotspot daongle, which offers similar features. Reliance Jio announced a new offer under which customers will get the JioFi 4G hotspot device at Rs. 999 upon exchanging their old non-Jio modem or dongle. Jio users will also get cashback worth Rs. 2,200 as part of the offer.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Airtel, Airtel 4G Hotpot
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Airtel 4G Hotspot With 50GB Monthly Data Now Available for Rs. 399 per Month
