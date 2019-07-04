Technology News
Airtel 4G Hotspot Now Available With Rs. 1,000 Postpaid Cashback After Price Hike

The offer is only applicable on the Rs. 399 and Rs. 499 recharge plans.

By | Updated: 4 July 2019 16:30 IST
The Rs. 399 and Rs. 499 recharge plans also offer data rollover facility

Highlights
  • The Rs. 399 recharge offers 50GB of data per month
  • Users get 75GB of monthly data with the Rs. 499 recharge
  • Rs. 300 activation fee is reportedly required to avail the offer

Airtel has introduced a new offer that will award a cashback worth Rs. 1,000 to buyers of its 4G Hotspot portable Wi-Fi device. As part of the new scheme, Airtel has restored the price of the 4G Hotspot to its original value of Rs. 2,000, but will offer buyers a cashback worth Rs. 1,000 that will be credited to their postpaid account and can be used for future bill payments. The offer can only be availed on two specific recharge plans, but it may not be available to customers in all regions.

To recall, Airtel recently slashed the price of the Airtel 4G hotspot device to Rs. 999 and also started offering it with a monthly plan of Rs. 399 without having to pay for the portable Wi-Fi device. But thanks to the new cashback scheme, the Airtel 4G Hotspot's price is now back to Rs. 2,000 with the Rs. 1,000 cashback offer in tow.

In order to avail the cashback, users will have to first buy the Airtel 4G Hotspot after paying Rs. 2,000 and then choose between the Rs. 399 and Rs. 499 recharge plans. The Rs. 399 recharge offers 50GB of data per month with data rollover facility. The Rs. 499 recharge bestows 75GB of data per month and it also allows users to carry over the unused data to next month's billing cycle.

TelecomTalk reports that buyers will also have to pay an activation fee of Rs. 300 after purchasing the Airtel 4G Hotspot. Once the payment has been cleared and the recharge plan has been selected, a cashback of Rs. 1,000 will be credited to the postpaid account of users for future bill payments. However, Airtel's terms and conditions page notes that the cashback offer might not be available in all regions across the country.

