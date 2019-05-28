Airtel earlier this month devised a new rental plan for its Airtel 4G Hotspot customers, wherein users could pay Rs. 399 every month and get the device along with data benefits as well. Now, the company has replaced that offering and has listed new prepaid and postpaid plans on its website wherein users get more data benefits. The two plans can be availed through the website or the My Airtel app as well. Users will have to buy the Airtel 4G Hotspot separately for Rs. 1,500.

The Airtel 4G prepaid plan listed on the website suggests that users will be able to enjoy 1.5GB of daily data for a validity of 84 days, totalling up to 126GB of data. After the data is used, subscribers will be able to utilise data at a throttled down speed of 80Kbps. The price of this plan is not listed on this site, but users can get more information by asking for a call back from Airtel, You will need to fill in necessary information on the company website.

As for the postpaid plan, Airtel is offering 75GB of total data for one month of validity. After the data ceiling is exhausted, users can continue to absorb data for free at a throttled down speed of up to 80Kbps. Telecom Talk was the first to report on these two plans, and it suggests that the postpaid plan is priced at Rs. 499.

The Rs. 399 rental plan isn't live on the site right now, and it seems that these two above mentioned plans have replaced it. On its official webpage, the company claims the device can connect up to 10 devices at a time, and delivers battery life of up to 6 hours.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.