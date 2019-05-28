Technology News

Airtel 4G Hotspot Now Available With Prepaid, Postpaid Plan Options With Up to 126GB Data

The Airtel 4G Hotspot prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of daily data for a validity of 84 days

By | Updated: 28 May 2019 14:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Airtel 4G Hotspot Now Available With Prepaid, Postpaid Plan Options With Up to 126GB Data

Airtel 4G Hotspot comes with two new plans

Highlights
  • Airtel 4G Hotspot is priced at Rs. 1,500
  • Two separate plans have been launched for buyers
  • Postpaid plan offers 75GB monthly 4G data

Airtel earlier this month devised a new rental plan for its Airtel 4G Hotspot customers, wherein users could pay Rs. 399 every month and get the device along with data benefits as well. Now, the company has replaced that offering and has listed new prepaid and postpaid plans on its website wherein users get more data benefits. The two plans can be availed through the website or the My Airtel app as well. Users will have to buy the Airtel 4G Hotspot separately for Rs. 1,500.

The Airtel 4G prepaid plan listed on the website suggests that users will be able to enjoy 1.5GB of daily data for a validity of 84 days, totalling up to 126GB of data. After the data is used, subscribers will be able to utilise data at a throttled down speed of 80Kbps. The price of this plan is not listed on this site, but users can get more information by asking for a call back from Airtel, You will need to fill in necessary information on the company website.

As for the postpaid plan, Airtel is offering 75GB of total data for one month of validity. After the data ceiling is exhausted, users can continue to absorb data for free at a throttled down speed of up to 80Kbps. Telecom Talk was the first to report on these two plans, and it suggests that the postpaid plan is priced at Rs. 499.

The Rs. 399 rental plan isn't live on the site right now, and it seems that these two above mentioned plans have replaced it. On its official webpage, the company claims the device can connect up to 10 devices at a time, and delivers battery life of up to 6 hours.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Airtel 4G Hotspot
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
RedmiBook 14 Notebook With Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors, Nvidia GeForce MX250 Graphics Launched
Honor Smartphones
Airtel 4G Hotspot Now Available With Prepaid, Postpaid Plan Options With Up to 126GB Data
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. This Is the ‘World's Most Dangerous Laptop’, on Sale for $1.2 Million
  2. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, Oppo Reno Flagship Phones Launched in India
  3. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Flipkart Kicks Off a New Sale With Offers on Popular Mobile Phones
  5. Moto Z4 Goes on Sale via Amazon Ahead of Formal Launch
  6. Aladdin, Avengers: Endgame Help Disney Dominate Global Weekend Box Office
  7. PayPal Makes It Easier to Authorise Payments on Android Devices in India
  8. Watch the Trailer for Mind the Malhotras, Out June 7 on Prime Video
  9. Game of Thrones Season 8 Documentary Is Now Streaming on Hotstar
  10. Xiaomi Launches Redmi Go 16GB Storage Variant in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.