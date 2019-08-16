Bharti Airtel has started offering 1.5GB data per day for as long as 224 days to the prepaid customers purchasing the Airtel 4G Hotspot. The latest offer is available only to new prepaid subscribers, the telco has underlined on its website. The new development comes months after the telecom operator started offering a Rs. 1,000 cashback to its postpaid subscribers using the Airtel 4G Hotspot device. The operator is providing offers for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers purchasing its hotspot to compete against Reliance Jio, which also sells its JioFi hotspot devices in India.

As per the details available on the terms and conditions page on the Airtel site, the 1.5GB daily data benefits are available for new prepaid subscribers. The operator says that the bundled data is valid for 224 days, starting from 48 hours of inserting an Airtel SIM in the 4G Hotspot device.

"The benefits will not be valid if [a] customer uses the SIM in any handset other than the eligible devices. The offer can only be claimed once per handset," the company writes on its terms and conditions page.

It is unclear whether the data benefits on the Airtel 4G Hotspot are exclusive to any certain recharge value or available with all the available prepaid plans. We've reached out to the operator for clarity on the offer and will update this space as and when we hear back.

Telecom Talk first reported the new data offer for prepaid customers purchasing the Airtel 4G Hotspot.

Back in May, Airtel brought the identical 1.5GB data benefits but with a validity of 84 days for the prepaid customers purchasing its 4G Hotspot. The operator also in July announced a Rs. 1,000 cashback for postpaid customers using the 4G Hotspot with a monthly plan of Rs. 399 or Rs. 499. Moreover, the 4G Hotspot is available for purchase at Rs. 2,000.

