Technology News
loading

Airtel 4G Hotspot Offers New Prepaid Customers 1.5GB Daily Data for 224 Days

Airtel 4G Hotspot was previously offered to prepaid customers with identical 1.5GB data benefits but for 84 days.

By | Updated: 16 August 2019 15:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Airtel 4G Hotspot Offers New Prepaid Customers 1.5GB Daily Data for 224 Days

Airtel 4G Hotspot is available for purchase at Rs. 2,000

Highlights
  • New offer will be activated within 48 hours of activating an Airtel SIM
  • The Airtel website is showing the data bundling
  • Postpaid subscribers are already offered with a Rs. 1,000 cashback

Bharti Airtel has started offering 1.5GB data per day for as long as 224 days to the prepaid customers purchasing the Airtel 4G Hotspot. The latest offer is available only to new prepaid subscribers, the telco has underlined on its website. The new development comes months after the telecom operator started offering a Rs. 1,000 cashback to its postpaid subscribers using the Airtel 4G Hotspot device. The operator is providing offers for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers purchasing its hotspot to compete against Reliance Jio, which also sells its JioFi hotspot devices in India.

As per the details available on the terms and conditions page on the Airtel site, the 1.5GB daily data benefits are available for new prepaid subscribers. The operator says that the bundled data is valid for 224 days, starting from 48 hours of inserting an Airtel SIM in the 4G Hotspot device.

"The benefits will not be valid if [a] customer uses the SIM in any handset other than the eligible devices. The offer can only be claimed once per handset," the company writes on its terms and conditions page.

It is unclear whether the data benefits on the Airtel 4G Hotspot are exclusive to any certain recharge value or available with all the available prepaid plans. We've reached out to the operator for clarity on the offer and will update this space as and when we hear back.

Telecom Talk first reported the new data offer for prepaid customers purchasing the Airtel 4G Hotspot.

Back in May, Airtel brought the identical 1.5GB data benefits but with a validity of 84 days for the prepaid customers purchasing its 4G Hotspot. The operator also in July announced a Rs. 1,000 cashback for postpaid customers using the 4G Hotspot with a monthly plan of Rs. 399 or Rs. 499. Moreover, the 4G Hotspot is available for purchase at Rs. 2,000.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel 4G Hotspot, Airtel, Bharti Airtel
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Twitter Leads $100 Million Funding in Vernacular Chat App ShareChat
Honor Smartphones
Airtel 4G Hotspot Offers New Prepaid Customers 1.5GB Daily Data for 224 Days
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA Keeping Close Watch on Huge Asteroid That Might Hit Earth Next Year
  2. Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 Specifications Revealed Ahead of August 20 Launch
  3. iPhone 11 Launch Date Is September 10, iOS 13 System Images Tip
  4. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  5. Jio TV App Now Offers Dark Mode on Android Devices
  6. Done Bingeing Sacred Games 2? Try These 8 Eight TV Shows If You Want More
  7. Sacred Games 2 Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  8. Oppo Reno 2 With 20X Zoom, Quad Cameras to Launch in India on August 28
  9. Mi A3 Set to Launch in India on August 21, Will Be Available via Amazon
  10. ‘We Have Finished the Book in Season 2,’ Says Sacred Games Writer
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel 4G Hotspot Offers New Prepaid Customers 1.5GB Daily Data for 224 Days
  2. Twitter Leads $100 Million Funding in Vernacular Chat App ShareChat
  3. Microsoft Surface Firmware Updates Causing Throttling, Wi-Fi Issues: Reports
  4. Google Assistant Now Lets You Assign Reminders to Your Friends and Family
  5. Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro Price in India Cut; Ollie AI-Powered Chatbot Introduced
  6. Oppo Reno 2 With 20X Zoom, Quad Camera Setup to Launch in India on August 28
  7. Apple Responds to iPhone Battery Lockdown Reports, Says It’s a Safety Measure
  8. Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, and Nokia 8 Will Get Quarterly Security Patches for Third Year: HMD Global
  9. Huawei Mate 20 Pro Receiving DC Dimming Feature via Update: Report
  10. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.