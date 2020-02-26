Technology News
Airtel Streamlines International Roaming With New Premium Pack, Pre-Booking for Prepaid Connections

The Rs. 4,999 Airtel international roaming pack offers 1GB data per day for 10 days.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 26 February 2020 13:56 IST
Airtel Streamlines International Roaming With New Premium Pack, Pre-Booking for Prepaid Connections

Airtel is looking to improve the international roaming experience on its network

Highlights
  • Airtel will be launching a new international roaming pack soon
  • The Rs. 4,999 pack is valid for 10 days
  • The Airtel Thanks app also lets users track usage data

Airtel is one of the two top wireless carriers in India, and is a popular choice among both postpaid and prepaid users. However, its international roaming services haven't been considered among the best in the segment, with a lot of users choosing operators such as Vodafone and Jio for their superior international roaming offerings. Airtel is now looking to boost its offerings for international roaming, with a new Rs. 4,999 premium plan announced for both postpaid and prepaid connections.

First off, the new ‘Travel Unlimited' international roaming plan from Airtel, stated to be coming soon, will be available for both prepaid and postpaid customers. The plan is priced at Rs. 4,999, and will include 1GB of mobile data per day, unlimited incoming calls, 500 minutes of outgoing calls to India and within the host country, and unlimited incoming SMS for 10 days.

This plan is suitable for relatively longer trips, and the generous data and call cap means that users can use the connection freely when traveling. Airtel hasn't clarified which countries will be covered in this pack, but most popular international destinations are expected to be included. The operators says Rs. 4,999 plan will be available soon.

The company has also recently launched two new ‘Travel Basics' packs for prepaid customers, priced at Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 799. The former is valid for 30 days and offers a total of 1GB of data and 100 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls, with unlimited incoming SMS. The latter is similar to the Rs. 1,199 pack, but does not include data services. Prepaid customers can now also pre-book an international roaming pack, a facility which was previously available only for postpaid customers.

The mobile operator has also detailed a handful of features to streamline and ease the international roaming process for customers. This includes usage tracking on the Airtel Thanks app, barring of data services after the free usage has been exhausted to avoid unwanted charges, and the ability to activate or deactivate international roaming with a single tap through the app (for postpaid users).

The approach towards transparency and ease of use is something that users will appreciate, given the potential for excessive charges and problems when using international roaming.

Further reading: Airtel, International Roaming, Airtel Prepaid, Airtel Postpaid
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

