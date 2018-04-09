Airtel has launched a new recharge pack with 82-day validity and 2GB of daily data allocation for prepaid users. This new Airtel pack comes as rivals Jio and BSNL launched their IPL 2018-focused plans to help users stream matches online for the duration of the tournament. While not branded as an IPL 2018 special pack, the new recharge comes with higher daily data caps compared to the other prepaid plans the company offers.

With its Rs. 499 recharge, Airtel is offering bundled local and STD calls, free roaming, and 100 SMSes per day, along with 2GB data each day. This amounts to 164GB of 4G/ 3G data provided to users for the entire validity period, at a per GB cost of roughly Rs. 3. The bundled calls are limited to 300 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes a week, and are charged at 30 paisa per minute after that.

Jio, Airtel, and BSNL Live IPL Streaming Offers Detailed

In comparison, Airtel Rs. 448 prepaid pack provides 1.4GB data per day for 82 days, amounting to 114.8GB data. Similarly, the Rs. 509 recharge offers 1.4GB data daily for 90 days, totalling 126GB of data. Other freebies are the same as those of the Rs. 499 recharge.

Coming to the Jio Rs. 251 IPL pack, users get 2GB data per day for 51 days, 104GB data for the entire validity period. Though promoted as an IPL plan, users are free to use it to consume content of any kind for the duration of the tournament.

The BSNL Rs. 248 pack offers even more data each day with its 3GB daily data allocation. With validity of 51 days, this prepaid recharge provides a total of 153GB. Users can only purchase this pack by April 30, even though IPL 2018 continues for nearly a month longer. However, unlike Jio and Airtel, the BSNL network is largely stuck on 3G speeds, and just Kerala circle subscribers get 4G speeds.