Airtel prepaid recharge plans have been revised to include Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for a year. The updated prepaid plans start at Rs. 499 and go up to Rs. 2,798. These are priced higher than the earlier Airtel prepaid plans that came bundled with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription — priced between Rs. 448 and Rs. 2,698. Alongside Disney+ Hotstar Mobile access for its prepaid customers, Airtel has updated its postpaid plans to offer the over-the-top (OTT) service at no extra cost. Vi and Jio — the two other private telecom operators in India — have also revised their prepaid and postpaid recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

Airtel prepaid recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile

The list of Airtel prepaid recharge plans that now come with a one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile worth Rs. 499 includes the Rs. 499 plan, which is the cheapest of the lot. It offers 3GB of daily data, ‘truly unlimited' voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days. The benefits with the new Rs. 499 Airtel prepaid plan are notably identical to what the operator was offering with its Rs. 448 plan earlier that came with the now-defunct Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. The Rs. 448 Airtel plan is also no longer available.

In addition to the Rs. 499 plan, Airtel offers a Rs. 699 prepaid recharge in its Disney+ Hotstar Mobile bundle plans. It brings 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 56 days. The benefits here are also the same that Airtel was earlier offering with the Rs. 599 plan that has now been discontinued.

The last Airtel prepaid recharge plan to offer a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription is priced at Rs. 2,798. It carries 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 365 days. Airtel's older plan with the same benefits for Rs. 2,698 is no longer available.

Plan Benefits Validity 499 3GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile 28 Days 699 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile 56 Days 2798 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile 365 Days

Aside from Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, Airtel is offering Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition free trial for 30 days, hellotunes, and Wynk Music access with its updated prepaid plans. Customers will also get one year of online courses from Shaw Academy and Rs. 100 cashback on purchasing FASTag via the Airtel app.

Airtel postpaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile

Similar to the revision in its prepaid plans, Airtel has started offering Disney+ Hotstar Mobile with its postpaid plans. The Infinity Family plan is available at Rs. 499 a month and the Family Infinity comes at Rs. 999 and Rs. 1,599. The telco also gives a one-year membership of Amazon Prime with its postpaid plans in addition to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Customers who don't want to go with any of the revised Airtel prepaid or postpaid plans can separately get Disney+ Hotstar Mobile at Rs. 499 a year. It essentially comes as a replacement of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and offers all Disney+ Hotstar content but can only be accessed on a single mobile device per subscription.

Just like Airtel, Vi has also revised its prepaid recharge plan portfolio to offer the annual Disney+ Hotstar Mobile membership with plans starting from Rs. 501. Jio also updated its prepaid plans earlier this week to offer the OTT platform subscription beginning from Rs. 499.

On Thursday, Airtel also hosted a virtual briefing to announce the demonstration of a cloud gaming experience on its 5G network that took place in Manesar, Gurugram. It was a part of the ongoing 5G trials using the sub-6GHz spectrum allotted by the Department of Telecommunications. The operator partnered with the French company Blacknut and brought gamers Naman Mathur “Mortal” and Salman Ahmad “Mamba” to test the experience.

Check out our Mobile Recharge Plans page to find out the best-suited plan for your mobile operator.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.