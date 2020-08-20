Bharti Airtel has expanded Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for its users by bringing the benefit to the Rs. 448, Rs. 499, Rs. 599, and the Rs. 2,698 prepaid recharge plans. As a result of the new update, Airtel customers recharging with any of the four prepaid plans get one year of free Disney+ Hotstar VIP access. The latest development comes nearly four months after Airtel brought Disney+ Hotstar VIP with the Rs. 401 prepaid recharge plan. The telco has also updated the Rs. 401 plan with 10 times additional high-speed data benefit for 28 days.

As per the listing on the Airtel FAQs page, which was first reported by OnlyTech, Airtel is giving one year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP with the Rs. 448, Rs. 499, Rs. 599, and Rs. 2,698 prepaid recharge plans. This is in addition to the existing Rs. 401 prepaid plan that was launched in April with one-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. The Rs. 401 plan has also been upgraded from 3GB high-speed data allocation to 30GB for 28 days.

The bundling of Disney+ Hotstar VIP means that users will get seven multiplex movies, exclusive Hotstar specials, Disney+ shows, movies, and kids content, and live sports access. The subscription, which is worth Rs. 399 a year, also brings the latest episodes of Indian TV shows at 6am every day.

The Rs. 448, Rs. 499, and Rs. 599 are apparently not the new plans as a couple of reports from last year suggested their existence earlier as well. However, the Airtel listing shows some major revision from the benefits offered earlier. The Rs. 2,698 prepaid plan, on the other hand, appears to be a new plan in the portfolio.

Rs. 448, Rs. 499, Rs, 599, and Rs. 2,698 Airtel prepaid plan benefits

In addition to the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, the Rs. 448 Airtel prepaid plan comes with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and 3GB of high-speed data access for 28 days. The Rs. 499 prepaid plan also offers identical benefits, though it is specifically designed as a “first time recharge” (FTR) and is available only for new Airtel prepaid customers as their first recharge option.

Airtel offers 2GB of high-speed data benefits alongside unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for 56 days through the Rs. 599 prepaid plan. Furthermore, the Rs. 2,698 prepaid plan brings unlimited voice calls, 100 daily SMS messages, and 2GB high-speed data per day for 365 days.

All the four prepaid recharge plans are available through all modes, including offline as well as online — across all apps and payment platforms.

