Bharti Airtel has expanded its prepaid portfolio by bringing a Rs. 401 prepaid recharge plan that comes bundled with the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year. The new Airtel prepaid plan also offers 3GB of high-speed data access for 28 days. The Rs. 401 Airtel prepaid recharge plan comes amid the coronavirus lockdown that has increased user engagements on over-the-top (OTT) video platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix as people are staying at home to observe social distancing to limit the spread of the deadly virus.

The Rs. 401 prepaid recharge plan has been listed on the Airtel website along with a one-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription that is worth Rs. 399. The subscription includes shows, movies, and kids content from Disney+, exclusive Hotstar Specials, and live sports. It also provides early access to latest episodes of Indian TV shows and new Indian movie premieres.

Airtel shows the benefits bundled with the Rs. 401 prepaid recharge plan on its website

The Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription is available with a validity of one year. You'll be able to access the video streaming service through your Airtel connection even after completing the validity of the Rs. 401 prepaid plan.

Additional benefits

In addition to the Disney+ Hotstar VIP bundling, the Rs. 401 Airtel prepaid plan offers 3GB of high-speed data that is accessible for 28 days. The plan is available under the Data section on the Airtel site and doesn't include any voice calling or SMS benefits. Moreover, users can get the plan through any recharge channel such as the Airtel app or third-party sources such as Google Pay or Paytm.

Valid across all circles

Airtel has brought the Rs. 401 prepaid plan to all its telecom circles. This means that you can avail its benefits no matter whether you are using an Airtel connection in the Assam, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Punjab, or the Mumbai circle.

The arrival of the Rs. 401 Airtel prepaid recharge plan was initially reported by telecom-focussed blog OnlyTech. Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify its availability from Airtel.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.