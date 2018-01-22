Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Airtel Rs. 399 Prepaid Pack Now Offers 1GB Data Per Day for 84 Days

22 January 2018
Airtel Rs. 399 Prepaid Pack Now Offers 1GB Data Per Day for 84 Days

  • The revised Airtel Rs. 399 prepaid comes with 1GB of data per day
  • It originally had a validity of 70 days, but now has a 84-day validity
  • It offers unlimited voice calls on roaming as well

Airtel has upgraded its Rs. 399 prepaid pack. Notably, the telecom operator had only recently upgraded the pack - earlier in January to be specific - to boost its validity from 28 days to 70 days. Now, Airtel's Rs. 399 prepaid pack - which offers 1GB of 3G/ 4G data per day, unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls, as well as 100 SMSes per day - has been upgraded to offer a validity of 84 days. To recall, the move earlier this month was thought to be in response to rival Reliance Jio's Rs. 398 pack.

The new Airtel Rs. 399 prepaid pack's benefits now compete better with those offered by the Jio Rs. 398 pack, and, outdo it in terms of validity. Taking a closer look at the Jio Rs. 398 prepaid pack, we see it offers 1.5GB high-speed 4G data per day (post which unlimited access is at 64Kbps) - which is more than Airtel Rs. 399 pack's 1GB of 3G/ 4G data a day - apart from unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSes per day, and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The validity of the Jio Rs. 398 pack is 70 days.

airtel 399 84 days Airtel

Airtel site

Separately, Airtel has also revised its Rs. 149 pack. The new pack is currently only available in a few circles, a Telecom Talk report notes, specifically Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The new pack is said to be the company's cheapest with unlimited call benefits, and offers 1GB of 3G/ 4G data in its 28-day validity alongside 100 SMSes a day. The plan earlier used to offer unlimited voice calls on the same network and access to 1GB of 4G data during the 28-day validity.

