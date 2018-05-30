Airtel has reportedly rolled out a new prepaid pack that brings unlimited voice calling and SMS messaging benefits to its users. The pack, priced at Rs. 299, offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls with no daily and weekly limits. Additionally, the Rs. 299 pack brings 100 SMS messages per day to prepaid users. It has a validity of 45 days. However, there is another unlimited pack from Airtel priced at Rs. 299 that offers unlimited voice calls (with FUP), 100 SMS messages per day, and 1.4GB 3G/ 4G data per day, with a validity of 42 days. This makes the launch of a similarly priced pack with just voice and SMS benefits and a similar validity seem out of the place.

While Telecom Talk reports that this pack has been announced as an open market option for Airtel prepaid users across India, details of the pack do not show up on Airtel's app or website for the Delhi telecom circle as of press time.

If indeed the pack details are accurate, Airtel seems to have no competition from the likes of Reliance Jio and Vodafone in terms of packs that offer only unlimited voice calling and SMS benefits. Most unlimited prepaid packs from telecom operators these days consist of data benefits by default.

While Airtel has seemingly launched this pack for heavy voice call users, the data war hasn't yet ended in the country. Earlier this week, the telecom operator announced its new Rs. 449 prepaid pack that offers a total of 140GB data with an FUP of 2GB of 3G/ 4G data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS messages per day. Validity of the pack is 70 days. This takes on Jio's similarly priced Rs. 448 prepaid pack that gives the user a total of 168GB 4G data with an FUP of 2GB per day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS messages per day. Validity of this pack is 84 days.