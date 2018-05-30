Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Airtel Rs. 299 Prepaid Pack Spotted, Offers Truly Unlimited Calls and SMS Benefits

 
, 30 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Airtel Rs. 299 Prepaid Pack Spotted, Offers Truly Unlimited Calls and SMS Benefits

Details of the Airtel Rs. 299 recharge are not on the official site or app yet

Highlights

  • The pack reportedly does not offer any data benefits
  • The current Rs. 299 Airtel pack offers 1.4GB 3G/ 4G data per day
  • Airtel recently launched an unlimited pack priced at Rs. 449

Airtel has reportedly rolled out a new prepaid pack that brings unlimited voice calling and SMS messaging benefits to its users. The pack, priced at Rs. 299, offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls with no daily and weekly limits. Additionally, the Rs. 299 pack brings 100 SMS messages per day to prepaid users. It has a validity of 45 days. However, there is another unlimited pack from Airtel priced at Rs. 299 that offers unlimited voice calls (with FUP), 100 SMS messages per day, and 1.4GB 3G/ 4G data per day, with a validity of 42 days. This makes the launch of a similarly priced pack with just voice and SMS benefits and a similar validity seem out of the place.

While Telecom Talk reports that this pack has been announced as an open market option for Airtel prepaid users across India, details of the pack do not show up on Airtel's app or website for the Delhi telecom circle as of press time.

If indeed the pack details are accurate, Airtel seems to have no competition from the likes of Reliance Jio and Vodafone in terms of packs that offer only unlimited voice calling and SMS benefits. Most unlimited prepaid packs from telecom operators these days consist of data benefits by default.

While Airtel has seemingly launched this pack for heavy voice call users, the data war hasn't yet ended in the country. Earlier this week, the telecom operator announced its new Rs. 449 prepaid pack that offers a total of 140GB data with an FUP of 2GB of 3G/ 4G data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS messages per day. Validity of the pack is 70 days. This takes on Jio's similarly priced Rs. 448 prepaid pack that gives the user a total of 168GB 4G data with an FUP of 2GB per day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS messages per day. Validity of this pack is 84 days.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Reliance Jio
Fortnite Patch Adds Voice Chat to iOS Version, 'Major Optimisations' to PS4 Pro, Xbox One, and PC
Team Sonic Racing Leaked via Walmart Website
Best AC deals
Airtel Rs. 299 Prepaid Pack Spotted, Offers Truly Unlimited Calls and SMS Benefits
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 6 Plus Specifications, Design Leaked Courtesy TENAA Listing
  2. Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 5.1 Smartphones Launched by HMD Global
  3. Moto G5S Plus Android 8.1 Oreo Update Rollout Begins
  4. BSNL, Patanjali Launch Recharges With 2GB Data per Day, Unlimited Calls
  5. Was Playing Pokemon Go, Says Father of Child Rescued in Paris
  6. Here's Why OnePlus Sells Only One Smartphone Model at a Time
  7. Jio Fiber Broadband Plans With Voice Calls Said to Start Under Rs. 1,000
  8. Mi Band 3 Price Leaked Ahead of May 31 Launch
  9. Airtel Launches Rs. 449 Pack With 2GB Daily Data for 70 Days to Beat Jio
  10. Samsung Galaxy J6 Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.