Airtel Rs. 289 Prepaid Recharge Plan Debuts With 1.5GB Daily High-Speed Data, Unlimited Calls for 28 Days

Rs. 289 Airtel prepaid recharge plan offers access to Zee5 Premium, Airtel Xstream Premium, and Wynk Music.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 July 2020 18:30 IST
Airtel has brought a Rs. 79 top-up to offer Zee5 Premium subscription for 30 days

Highlights
  • Airtel is offering the Rs. 289 prepaid plan through its site
  • The new prepaid recharge brings access to Zee5 Premium for 28 days
  • Airtel recently started offering Zee5 Premium with its unlimited plans

Airtel has launched a new Rs. 289 prepaid recharge plan with 1.5GB high-speed daily data as well as unlimited voice calling support. The new prepaid plan also includes access to Zee5 Premium along with a validity of 28 days. In addition to the Rs. 289 prepaid plan, the telco has brought a Rs. 79 top-up voucher that also offers Zee5 Premium subscription for 30 days. Zee5 normally offers its paid access at Rs. 99 a month.

Customers recharging with the Rs. 289 Airtel prepaid plan get unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls in addition to 1.5GB high-speed daily data access and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days. The plan also includes access to Zee5 Premium as well as comes bundled with an Airtel Xstream Premium subscription that offers over 400 live TV channels and various movies. The plan also has Wynk Music access and free online courses for one year via Shaw Academy. Moreover, it is currently visible on the Airtel site.

Back in 2018, Airtel had introduced the Rs. 289 prepaid recharge plan with 1GB data and unlimited voice calling benefits for 48 days. That earlier plan also received a revision with 84 days validity shortly after its initial launch. However, the telco ultimately discontinued the original Rs. 289 prepaid plan and has now replaced it with fresh benefits.

Aside from the Rs. 289 prepaid recharge plan, Airtel has brought the Rs. 79 top-up voucher that is specifically designed for offering Zee5 Premium with a validity of 30 days. The new top-up will be available through the Digital Store section on the Airtel Thanks app, the company said in a statement sent on Tuesday.

In May, Airtel expanded its partnership with Zee5 to provide free access to its paid over-the-top (OTT) service with Rs. 149 and above unlimited recharge plans. That promotional offer is, however, available until July 12.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rs 289 Airtel prepaid recharge, Rs 79 Airtel top up recharge, Airtel, Bharti Airtel, Zee5
Airtel Rs. 289 Prepaid Recharge Plan Debuts With 1.5GB Daily High-Speed Data, Unlimited Calls for 28 Days
