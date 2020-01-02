Technology News
Airtel Brings Rs. 279, Rs. 379 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Up to 84 Days Validity

Airtel has listed Rs. 279 and Rs. 379 prepaid recharge plans on its official website.

Updated: 2 January 2020 11:13 IST
Airtel Brings Rs. 279, Rs. 379 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Up to 84 Days Validity

Airtel has expanded its prepaid recharge portfolio by adding Rs. 279 and Rs. 379 plans

Highlights
  • Rs. 279 Airtel prepaid plan brings Rs. 4 lakh term insurance
  • Airtel also offers access to Wynk Music and Xstream content
  • Rs. 379 Airtel prepaid plan provides 6GB high-speed data

Bharti Airtel has expanded its range of prepaid recharge portfolio by adding Rs. 279 and Rs. 379 plans. The new plans come bundled with high-speed data and SMS message benefits. Also, Airtel is offering access to Wynk Music and Xstream apps. The Rs. 279 Airtel prepaid plan in the series also bundles a Rs. 4 lakh term life insurance from HDFC Life. The Rs. 279 and Rs. 379 Airtel prepaid recharge plans debut just weeks after the New Delhi-based telco hiked its tariffs in India.

As per the listing on the Airtel website, the Rs. 279 prepaid plan brings 1.5GB daily high-speed data allocation and 100 SMS messages per day alongside unlimited voice calls for 28 days. The prepaid plan also brings the term life insurance from HDFC Life as well as additional benefits such as four-week courses from Shaw Academy, access to Wynk Music and premium content through Airtel Xstream. Customers will also get a Rs. 100 cashback on purchasing a FASTag.

In addition to the Rs. 279 prepaid plan, there is the Rs. 379 Airtel prepaid recharge plan that offers 6GB high-speed of total data access, 900 SMS messages, and unlimited voice calls for 84 days. The plan also provides access to four-week courses from Shaw Academy, Wynk Music, and Airtel Xstream app. The Rs. 379 prepaid plan also brings a Rs. 100 cashback for customers purchasing a FASTag.

The Rs. 379 Airtel prepaid plan competes against the Rs. 379 prepaid plan offered by Vodafone Idea. The latter provides identical voice calling and high-speed data benefits though along with 1,000 SMS messages for 84 days.

Telecom Talk first reported about the new prepaid plans by Airtel. However, Gadgets 360 was independently able to verify both new plans through the official Airtel website. The latest prepaid plans sit alongside the existing offerings provided by telco.

Airtel Brings Rs. 279, Rs. 379 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Up to 84 Days Validity
