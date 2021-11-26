Technology News
Airtel Giving 500MB Free Data Per Day With Rs. 265, Rs. 299, Rs. 719, and Rs. 839 Prepaid Plans

As a result of the update, Airtel users can get up to 2.5GB data per day.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 November 2021 16:19 IST
Airtel Giving 500MB Free Data Per Day With Rs. 265, Rs. 299, Rs. 719, and Rs. 839 Prepaid Plans

Photo Credit: Reuters

Airtel users need to redeem the additional data benefit from the Airtel Thanks app

Highlights
  • Airtel has introduced additional data just after revising prepaid plans
  • The additional data benefit is listed on the Airtel site
  • Airtel earlier offered 500MB of additional daily data with Rs. 249 plan

Bharti Airtel on Friday started giving 500MB of additional data free per day with four of its prepaid recharge plans to cut down the impact of its latest revision. The four plans that are offering the additional data benefit are specifically the Rs. 265, Rs. 299, Rs. 719, and the Rs. 839. While the Rs. 265 Airtel prepaid recharge plan normally offers 1GB daily data, the Rs. 299 and Rs. 719 plans come with 1.5GB data per day and the Rs. 839 plan carries 2GB daily data.

As a result of the update, the Rs. 265 Airtel prepaid plan is effectively available with 1.5GB data per day for 28 days. The Rs. 299 and Rs. 719 plans, on the other hand, offer 2GB daily data for 28 and 84 days, respectively. In contrast, the Rs. 839 prepaid plan is offering a total of 2.5GB data per day for 84 days.

To redeem the additional data benefit you have to use the Airtel Thanks app, as per the details available on the Airtel site. It is also important to note that the additional data allocation will be available only during the validity period of the existing plan. You have to use the data during the existing validity period or it will expire.

TelecomTalk initially reported about the additional data benefit given by Airtel. The benefit is currently listed on the Airtel site. However, there are no details on whether it is for a limited period.

Airtel earlier offered 500MB of additional data quota with the Rs. 249 prepaid plan that has become the Rs. 299 — as a result of the revision that was announced earlier this week and came into effect earlier on Friday.

Similar to Airtel, Vi (Vodafone Idea) also earlier this week revised its prepaid plans in India. The revision is aimed to help telcos increase their average revenue per user (ARPU).

Further reading: Airtel prepaid, Bharti Airtel, Airtel
Jagmeet Singh
