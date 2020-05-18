Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Airtel Rs. 2,498 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 2GB Daily Data, Free Zee5 Subscription Launched

Airtel Rs. 2,498 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 2GB Daily Data, Free Zee5 Subscription Launched

he new Airtel Rs. 2,498 prepaid plan offers free online courses for 28 days via Upskill with Shaw Academy.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 May 2020 12:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Airtel Rs. 2,498 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 2GB Daily Data, Free Zee5 Subscription Launched

Airtel’s Rs. 2,498 prepaid plan offers Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag

Highlights
  • Airtel Rs. 2,498 prepaid plan comes with 365 days of validity
  • Additional benefits include anti-virus mobile protection
  • Airtel Rs. 2,498 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling to any network

Airtel has launched a new long-term validity recharge plan plan priced at Rs. 2,498 in India. The telecom operator is offering a host of benefits alongside this new prepaid plan – including 2GB of daily high-speed data. This plan comes with a validity of 365 days, and it includes free Hello tunes and anti-virus protection for your phone. There is also an offer of free online courses for 28 days via Upskill with Shaw Academy. This new long-validity plans comes soon after the telco doubled the data benefits on its Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plan. The plan now comes with 12GB of high-speed data, instead of the previously offered 6GB.

The new Airtel Rs. 2,498 prepaid recharge plan is now live on the company website, and users can recharge and avail the benefits. The new prepaid plan offers 2GB daily high-speed data, unlimited calls to any network, and 100 SMS messages per day. It comes with a validity of 365 days i.e. year-long validity. Additional benefits include free Zee5 premium subscription, Airtel Secure mobile security anti-virus solution for the phone, and Airtel Xstream Premium subscription. The pack entails Wynk Music prepaid subscription; free Hellotunes, and Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag. As mentioned, Upskill with Shaw Academy is also offering free online courses for 28 days with the recharge of this pack.

Airtel Expands Partnership With Zee5, Offers Free Access to OTT Service Until July 12

This new Rs. 2,498 prepaid pack sits alongside the Rs. 2,398 long-term validity pack that also comes with 365 days of validity. This prepaid plan offers 1.5GB daily high-speed data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS messages per day. It offers identical additional benefits as the Rs. 2,498 prepaid plan – including the 28-day free Upskill with Shaw Academy online courses. There is also a Rs. 1,498 prepaid plan with 365 days validity that offers unlimited calling and the same additional benefits. However, the data benefit is only 24GB in total, and SMS benefits include 3600 messages in total.

Airtel Brings Rs. 401 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription for a Year

As mentioned, Airtel recently doubled the data benefits on its Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plan and is now offering 12GB of high-speed data for a validity of 28 days. Previously, the telecom service provider used to offer 6GB of high-speed data with the plan.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Airtel Rs 2498 Prepaid Plan, Airtel Prepaid Plan
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
China Warns US of 'All Necessary Measures' Over Huawei Rules
Family Guy Is Now on Disney+ Hotstar — All 18 Seasons, and One Special Episode

Related Stories

Airtel Rs. 2,498 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 2GB Daily Data, Free Zee5 Subscription Launched
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Impressions
  2. Realme TV Teaser Reveals Key Features and Specifications of Upcoming Television
  3. TikTok Asked to Take Down Faizal Siddiqui Video
  4. Mi 10 Goes on Sale via Amazon, Mi Store: All You Need to Know
  5. Nokia 6.3 May Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow at 12 Noon
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart in India
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. OnePlus 8 Will Go on Sale Today at 2pm on Amazon
  10. E-Commerce Companies May Resume Full Services From Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications
  2. Huawei Says 'Survival' at Stake After US Chip Restrictions
  3. GTA Online Services Went Down Due to "Extremely High Player Volumes" Caused by Epic Store Sale
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  5. Amazfit Ares Teased to Offer Multiple Watch Faces, 24-Hour Heart Rate Monitoring, VO2 Max Measurement
  6. Redmi 10X With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, 5G Support to Launch on May 26
  7. Amazfit Parent Huami Reportedly Developing Self-Disinfecting Mask Called Aeri
  8. SoftBank Racks Up Losses as Vision Fund Investments Plunge
  9. BSNL 6 Paisa Cashback Offer for Landline Calls Extended Till May 31
  10. TikTok Asked to Take Down Faizal Siddiqui Video Accused of ‘Glorifying’ Acid Attack
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com