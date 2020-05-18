Airtel has launched a new long-term validity recharge plan plan priced at Rs. 2,498 in India. The telecom operator is offering a host of benefits alongside this new prepaid plan – including 2GB of daily high-speed data. This plan comes with a validity of 365 days, and it includes free Hello tunes and anti-virus protection for your phone. There is also an offer of free online courses for 28 days via Upskill with Shaw Academy. This new long-validity plans comes soon after the telco doubled the data benefits on its Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plan. The plan now comes with 12GB of high-speed data, instead of the previously offered 6GB.

The new Airtel Rs. 2,498 prepaid recharge plan is now live on the company website, and users can recharge and avail the benefits. The new prepaid plan offers 2GB daily high-speed data, unlimited calls to any network, and 100 SMS messages per day. It comes with a validity of 365 days i.e. year-long validity. Additional benefits include free Zee5 premium subscription, Airtel Secure mobile security anti-virus solution for the phone, and Airtel Xstream Premium subscription. The pack entails Wynk Music prepaid subscription; free Hellotunes, and Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag. As mentioned, Upskill with Shaw Academy is also offering free online courses for 28 days with the recharge of this pack.

This new Rs. 2,498 prepaid pack sits alongside the Rs. 2,398 long-term validity pack that also comes with 365 days of validity. This prepaid plan offers 1.5GB daily high-speed data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS messages per day. It offers identical additional benefits as the Rs. 2,498 prepaid plan – including the 28-day free Upskill with Shaw Academy online courses. There is also a Rs. 1,498 prepaid plan with 365 days validity that offers unlimited calling and the same additional benefits. However, the data benefit is only 24GB in total, and SMS benefits include 3600 messages in total.

As mentioned, Airtel recently doubled the data benefits on its Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plan and is now offering 12GB of high-speed data for a validity of 28 days. Previously, the telecom service provider used to offer 6GB of high-speed data with the plan.

