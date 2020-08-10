Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Airtel Offering 1GB High Speed Data, Voice Calling Benefits as a Free Trial to Inactive Users: Report

Airtel Offering 1GB High-Speed Data, Voice Calling Benefits as a Free Trial to Inactive Users: Report

Airtel is reportedly notifying eligible users about the new trial by sending an SMS message.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 August 2020 17:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Airtel Offering 1GB High-Speed Data, Voice Calling Benefits as a Free Trial to Inactive Users: Report

Airtel is offering data and voice calling benefits under a free three-day trial

Highlights
  • Airtel appears to offer new benefits for users who haven’t recharged
  • One of the users who didn’t recharge for over a month received the trial
  • Airtel last month offered 1GB high-speed data trial for three days

Airtel seems to have started offering 1GB high-speed data as well as incoming and outgoing calls on a free three-day trial to its prepaid users who haven't recharged their accounts. The new development is a follow up to an earlier update as a part of which the New Delhi-based telco was offering 1GB high-speed data allocation to users on recharge of low-value prepaid plans, including the Rs. 48 and Rs. 49 packs. Airtel's latest attempt of offering free benefits on a trial basis — alongside its previous move — could help retain its customers and give a tough fight to Reliance Jio.

OnlyTech reports that Airtel is notifying eligible users about the new trial by sending an SMS message. A screenshot of the message has been shared that highlights 1GB high-speed data alongside incoming and outgoing calls offered for free on a three-day trial. It also asks users to recharge their account with an unlimited pack to avail further benefits.

One of the users who reportedly received the free data and voice calling benefits from the operator didn't recharge the account for over a month. However, there is no clarity on the criteria for selecting users for the benefits. It is also not clear whether Airtel is offering the free trial in select circles or on a pan-India basis.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Airtel for more details and will update this space when the company responds.

In late July, Airtel was spotted offering additional 1GB high-speed data access for three days to users recharging with Rs. 48 and Rs. 49 prepaid plans. That appeared similar to Jio's additional data offering that it provided a few times in the past.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bharti Airtel, Airtel 1GB free data, Airtel
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi Note 8 Pro Coral Orange Variant Unveiled as New Special Edition Phone

Related Stories

Airtel Offering 1GB High-Speed Data, Voice Calling Benefits as a Free Trial to Inactive Users: Report
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro to Get a Special Edition, May Carry an Orange Hue
  2. OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 10.5.4 Update With Camera Improvements
  3. WhatsApp Users May Soon Be Able to Sync Chat History Across Platforms
  4. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch Mi Note 10 Lite in India as Mi 10i
  5. Oppo A6 May Launch in India as Successor to Oppo A5 Next Month: Report
  6. OnePlus Nord: The Phone That Accidentally Killed the OnePlus 8
  7. Airtel Giving Free 1GB Data, Calling Benefits to Inactive Users: Report
  8. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Best Deals Available on Last Day
  9. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  10. Lava Z61 Pro, Lava A5, Lava A9 Get ProudlyIndian Editions
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Offering 1GB High-Speed Data, Voice Calling Benefits as a Free Trial to Inactive Users: Report
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Coral Orange Variant Unveiled as New Special Edition Phone
  3. iPhone Shipments Could Decline up to 30 percent if WeChat Removed from Apple App Store Worldwide: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. WhatsApp to Enable Syncing of Chat History Across Platforms: Report
  5. Microsoft’s TikTok Carveout Faces Complex Technical Challenges Amidst Trump Ban
  6. Swiggy Instamart Quick Grocery Delivery Service Launched in Gurugram
  7. OnePlus Nord Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.4 Update With Selfie and Macro Camera Improvements, Other Fixes
  8. TikTok Parent ByteDance Takes Step Toward Entering Stock Brokerage, Wealth Management in Hong Kong
  9. Lava Z61 Pro, Lava A5, Lava A9 ProudlyIndian Editions Launched Ahead of Independence Day: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy M51 Support Page on Company’s Website, Launch Expected Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com