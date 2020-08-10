Airtel seems to have started offering 1GB high-speed data as well as incoming and outgoing calls on a free three-day trial to its prepaid users who haven't recharged their accounts. The new development is a follow up to an earlier update as a part of which the New Delhi-based telco was offering 1GB high-speed data allocation to users on recharge of low-value prepaid plans, including the Rs. 48 and Rs. 49 packs. Airtel's latest attempt of offering free benefits on a trial basis — alongside its previous move — could help retain its customers and give a tough fight to Reliance Jio.

OnlyTech reports that Airtel is notifying eligible users about the new trial by sending an SMS message. A screenshot of the message has been shared that highlights 1GB high-speed data alongside incoming and outgoing calls offered for free on a three-day trial. It also asks users to recharge their account with an unlimited pack to avail further benefits.

One of the users who reportedly received the free data and voice calling benefits from the operator didn't recharge the account for over a month. However, there is no clarity on the criteria for selecting users for the benefits. It is also not clear whether Airtel is offering the free trial in select circles or on a pan-India basis.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Airtel for more details and will update this space when the company responds.

In late July, Airtel was spotted offering additional 1GB high-speed data access for three days to users recharging with Rs. 48 and Rs. 49 prepaid plans. That appeared similar to Jio's additional data offering that it provided a few times in the past.

