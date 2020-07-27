Technology News
Airtel Offering 1GB Free Data for 3 Days to Select Users: Report

Airtel is seen to be doling out this additional data to subscribers who recharged lower-priced plans.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 July 2020 13:39 IST
Only a few users are seeing getting the 1GB free data

Highlights
  • Airtel offered 4GB data instead of 3GB on Rs. 48 recharge to a subscriber
  • Users are being initiated of the additional data via a text message
  • Jio recently rolled our 2GB daily data for four days to select users

Airtel is reportedly offering 1GB of high-speed data to select users for free of cost. This free data has been doled out on recharge of special plan, wherein users are getting more data than promised. This additional free data is not rolling out for all users, and Bharti Airtel is offering it to random users, intimating them via a text message. The additional data that is being offered comes with a validity of three days only. This is similar to what Reliance Jio has been offering to its prepaid subscribers. Last month, the telco was spotted offering free 2GB daily data to select users.

OnlyTech forum member DJ Roy reported of this free Airtel data first. The Airtel subscriber recharged their prepaid account with Rs. 48 data pack and got a total benefit of 4GB of data through this recharge. The promised data amount with this pack is 3GB, and the additional 1GB was provided by Airtel for free. The telco sent Roy a message to inform the subscriber of the extra 1GB of data added to their account for free. Airtel warned the user that the validity of this 1GB data is just for three days and it has been rolled out on a trial basis.

Furthermore, a separate recharge of Rs. 49 Smart Recharge Pack again reportedly triggered the addition of 1GB free data on a trial basis from Airtel. The Rs. 49 pack originally offers 100MB of data and Rs. 38.52 talk time to its subscribers. The 1GB data addition was again intimidated via and SMS message to the subscriber and this data was credited with a validity of just three days.

This free data benefit is being rolled out to users randomly, and not all users may get this additional 1GB data credit on recharge of new plans. It seems like Airtel is offering the benefit for recharges of the lower-priced plans, but it could also show up for high-end recharges as well.

In any case, this free data credit program by Airtel is very similar to Jio's exercise of offering free 2GB daily data to select subscribers. Jio was spotted offering the additional high-speed data benefit on a daily basis with a validity of four days.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Airtel, Airtel Free Data, Airtel 1GB Free DAta
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Redmi 9 Teased to Launch in India on August 4, May Go on Sale During Amazon Prime Day

