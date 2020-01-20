Airtel has launched the Rs. 179 prepaid recharge plan with life insurance cover of Rs. 2 lakhs. The telco has partnered with Bharti AXA Life Insurance to offer the bundled insurance benefit to consumers. This is notably not the first time when Airtel is offering life insurance cover with its prepaid recharge plan. Earlier this month, the New Delhi-based operator brought the Rs. 279 prepaid plan with Rs. 4 lakh insurance cover from HDFC Life. That plan also included access to a four week course from Shaw Academy.

The Rs. 179 Airtel prepaid recharge plan brings unlimited voice calling alongside 2GB high-speed data and 300 SMS messages for 28 days. It also includes additional benefits such as access to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream App Premium with the ability to watch content from platforms such as Hooq, Zee5 as well as more than 370 live TV channels and over 10,000 movies.

However, what makes the Rs. 179 Airtel prepaid recharge plan different from the competition is the bundled Rs. 2 lakh term life insurance that comes from Bharti AXA Life. The insurance cover is provided to all customers recharging with the Rs. 179 prepaid plan who are between 18 to 54 years. It doesn't require any additional paperwork or medical test and the policy or the Certificate of Insurance will be instantaneously delivered digitally, the operator said in a press statement. Customers can also ask for a physical copy of the insurance.

The insurance process will be accomplished digitally at any Airtel retail store or through the Airtel Thanks app. Moreover, the Rs. 179 prepaid plan is targeted at entry-level smartphone users and feature phone users in semi-urban and rural markets.

“We are pleased to partner with Bharti Airtel and offer protection cover to its customers. As a responsible life insurer, we always look to provide new layers of convenience and protection to the customers,” said Vikas Seth, Managing Director and CEO, Bharti AXA Life Insurance, in the joint statement. “Our partnership ensures life insurance cover to every customer with each recharge and helps them leverage its benefits. We are confident that the alliance will also strengthen insurance penetration in the country.”

Back in May last year, Airtel launched the Rs. 129 and Rs. 249 prepaid plans with Rs. 4 lakh life insurance cover from Bharti AXA and HDFC Life. It expanded the trend by offering an identical life insurance coverage with the Rs. 599 prepaid plan in September last year. The operator, however, recently discarded the earlier plans and brought the Rs. 279 prepaid plan as the fresh option to offer bundle insurance cover.

“Our innovative prepaid bundles with built-in term insurance plans have got positive response from customers and this has encouraged us to take the solution even deeper to the masses. The Rs. 179 recharge will offer one of the simplest and most accessible platforms to hundreds of millions of Indians to financially secure themselves and their families while staying connected on Airtel's world-class network,” said Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel, in the statement.