Bharti Airtel has strengthened its partnership with Zee5 and launched the Airtel-Zee5 Summer Bonanza offer for all Airtel Thanks users. Under the new offer, Airtel prepaid customers recharging with Rs. 149 and above unlimited recharge plans are eligible to avail free access to Zee5 Premium. The offer is also applicable for Airtel broadband and postpaid customers. The benefits of the offer can be activated through the Airtel Thanks app. In 2018, Airtel brought a free Zee5 Premium subscription for the Airtel Platinum customers. The operator also offered access to the over-the-top (OTT) service on some of its prepaid recharge plans in the recent past.

As per the details available on the Airtel website, prepaid customers can avail Zee5 subscription upon recharging with Rs. 149 and above plans. Similarly, free access to Zee5 is available for Airtel postpaid and broadband customers. The special offer is available through the Airtel Thanks app until July 12.

Once you've claimed the offer through the Airtel Thanks app, you need to install the Zee5 app to access OTT content. Airtel customers will also get the option to pay for Zee5 service after the offer expires.

“We are looking to expand our reach through this partnership with Airtel as we will leverage synergies between the brands and further bolster our presence across the country. We are certain that the plethora of choices we offer will keep the Airtel customers highly entertained throughout this summer,” said Manpreet Bumrah, Business Development and Commercial Head, Zee5 India, in a joint statement.

Zee5 says it has a catalogue of over 4,500 movies and TV shows. It has original as well as curated content in multiple genres and 12 languages.

Third year of partnership

Airtel has been in partnership with Zee5 since October 2018. Last year, the operator also offered its benefits to all its postpaid customers on Rs. 499 and above plans. Some prepaid plans included Zee5 access in the past as well.

"Airtel Thanks is now one of the largest Rewards programmes in India and offers a truly differentiated experience to our loyal customers. We are delighted to work with Zee to bring high quality premium video content to our customers as part of the expanding Thanks Rewards," said Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel, in the statement.

