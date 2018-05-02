Airtel has launched a new recharge pack for prepaid users as it continues its fight against Mukesh Ambani-promoted Jio for market share. Aimed at customers who like to set caller tunes, the Airtel Rs. 129 recharge reportedly comes with 'unlimited' calls, 1GB data per day, and bundled Hello Tunes. This is the second pack with bundled Hello Tunes the operator has launched in the last few days, after its Rs. 219 recharge that also provides data and calling benefits with the custom ring-back tones. This new Airtel pack will compete against the Jio Rs. 98 recharge.

As per a TelecomTalk report, the new Airtel Rs. 129 recharge comes bundled with Hello Tunes as part of the standard pack. As of now, the pack appears to be offered to select users in some circles. Apart from the caller tunes subscription, it comes with unlimited voice calls, 1GB of 4G data, and 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 28 days. To check if you are eligible for the Rs. 129 Airtel prepaid plan, you will need to open the My Airtel app or go to the company's website. Notably, prepaid users who do not see the new offer, a regular Rs. 129 recharge will get you voice calling benefits of 220 local and STD minutes for a validity period of 28 days.

When it comes to offers close to Airtel's Rs. 129 plan, Jio has a recharge pack worth Rs. 98. Under the plan, Jio is currently offering 2GB data for a validity period of 28 days. Voice calling is free in the recharge pack, and users get 100 SMSes per day and a free subscription to the company's proprietary apps. Also, Jio offers free caller tunes with every recharge pack.

To recall, Airtel's new Rs. 219 plan comes with 1.4GB data per data per day or 39.4GB data for 28 days, along with unlimited calls (local and STD), free roaming, 100 SMSes per day, access to Airtel TV app, and free Hello Tunes subscription. Also, other new offers by the operator include the recently launched Rs. 249 recharge pack and the updated Rs. 349 pack. Airtel is offering 2GB data per day for 28 days at Rs. 249, and it has revised its Rs. 349 pack to offer 3GB data per day for 28 days, up from 2GB per day. Also, another new recharge worth Rs. 499 provides 2GB of daily data for 82 days.