Aircel on Friday once again attempted to compete against Reliance Jio by launching new tariffs for subscribers in Mumbai. The new tariffs, available for existing and new prepaid Aircel subscribers, include offers on local and STD voice calls and 2G data for an as long tenure as an year. Earlier this week, the telco launched similar tariffs for in the Kolkata circle.

Existing Aircel subscribers can get unlimited local and STD calls and 2G data at Rs. 199 for 28 days, while new subscribers can get similar benefits at Rs. 178 for 28 days. If unlimited voice calling isn't pleasing, existing subscribers can get local and STD voice calls at 20 paise per minute for an year by recharging with Rs. 78. New subscribers can go for identical 20-paisa voice call benefits alongside 2GB 2G data for the first six months and a talk time worth Rs. 70 with a recharge of Rs. 88.

"It is always our constant endeavour to offer the best propositions to them and towards this our latest unmatched unlimited and 20p per minute propositions are designed. These products offer great value to our subscribers and I am confident that these offerings will not only bolster our bonds with our existing customers but will also help new telecom users chose Aircel as their preferred telecom service provider," said Neeraj Singh, circle business head, Aircel Mumbai, in a press statement.

Similar to the new tariffs, Aircel had launched the new offers in Kolkata on Tuesday. The tariffs included the lowest pack at Rs. 93 that brings local and STD calls to 20 paisa per minute, data usage of 250MB per month, and 50 local and national SMS for 365 days. It also coupled with a talk time of Rs. 70.

Aircel previously launched a 20-paisa per minute tariff for its subscribers in the Delhi circle. The pack comes at Rs. 104 and offers a year-long validity.

In contrast, Reliance Jio is offering unlimited voice calls and 1GB data per day for 49 days at Rs. 309. Airtel is also offering a similar pack with a validity of 28 days for Rs. 349.