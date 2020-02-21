Technology News
Government Gets Nearly Rs. 15,700 Crores in AGR Dues, Will Send Notice for Remainder

While Airtel paid Rs. 10,000 crores on Monday, Vodafone Idea paid Rs. 2,500 crores that day and another Rs. 1,000 crores on Thursday.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 21 February 2020 16:33 IST
Vodafone Idea has Rs. 53,000 crores AGR dues and Airtel has Rs. 35,00 crores dues

Highlights
  • The government has received Rs. 15,697 crores in AGR dues
  • Bharti Airtel paid Rs. 10,000 crores on Monday
  • Vodafone Idea has paid Rs. 3,500 crores

The government has received Rs. 15,697 crores in AGR dues as on Thursday with the latest payment of Rs. 1,000 crores by Vodafone Idea.

While Bharti Airtel paid Rs. 10,000 crores on Monday, Vodafone Idea paid Rs. 2,500 crores that day and another Rs. 1,000 crores on Thursday. Tata Teleservices has paid Rs. 2,197 crores also.

Official sources said the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will issue fresh notices to Vodafone Idea for paying their remaining AGR dues.

Vodafone Idea has Rs. 53,000 crores AGR dues and Airtel has Rs. 35,00 crores dues.

DoT will send notice to Tata Teleservices to submit its remaining dues.

A sources said: "So far bank guarantee encashment is on hold but if they don't pay, we will be ready for any eventuality."

Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal on Thursday said his company would pay up before the next hearing in the Supreme Court next month.

Fujifilm X100V Premium Compact Camera Launched in India: All You Need to Know

