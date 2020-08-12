ACT Fibernet has launched a new app called the ACT Shield to enable security and safety solutions on devices. The new app offers endpoint cyber-security, parental controls to set safe time limits for Internet usage, and also has an anti-theft device finder feature to help locate lost devices. The ACT Shield app is said to be available across all platforms including Android (except Redmi devices), Windows, and Mac. ACT Fibernet has partnered with cyber-security provider F-Secure to launch this new ACT Shield app.

ACT Shield rental

The ACT Shield app services can be activated as an add-on to the monthly ACT Fibernet bill. The price of this new security solution is Rs. 49 per month for protecting two devices, Rs. 69 per month for protecting three devices, and Rs. 99 per month for protecting five devices. Users can subscribe for ACT Shield on the website.

ACT Shield features

Salient features of the ACT Shield app include protection of devices from viruses, trojans, spyware, malware, and ransomware. For instance, ACT Shield software prompts a notification if an email has a virus or unknown information that can affect the system. This notification alerts the email receiver that aids in avoiding a data breach. It safeguards sensitive personal and financial information on the Internet and lets you carry out secure online transactions. ACT Fibernet notes: “ACT Shield provides a 360-degree protection layer for banking transactions. It does not expose your confidential information like passwords to unknown users.”

The app also offers parental controls to set safe time limits for internet usage and offers content filters to make browsing child friendly. Furthermore, the ACT Shield app has a Find-my-device feature that helps locate lost devices. The new software also lets you easily restore the factory settings or lock your sensitive information, in the event your phone gets lost. ACT Shield undertakes routine application privacy checks as well.

