Technology News
loading

ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans Upgraded With Up to 300Mbps Speeds, More Data

The upgraded ACT plans are available in Delhi right now.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 July 2020 16:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans Upgraded With Up to 300Mbps Speeds, More Data

The ACT Diamond plan is priced at Rs. 1,349 per month

Highlights
  • ACT Platinum plan sees an upgrade in speed to 200Mbps
  • ACT Diamond plan sees speeds increase to 300Mbps
  • The plan upgrades went into effect on July 1

ACT Fibernet has upgraded its existing broadband plans with up to 300Mbps speeds. The plans have been revised with upgraded speed and FUP limit in Delhi. The ACT Platinum Promo plan has been upgraded to 200Mbps speed and ACT Diamond plan has been upgraded to 300Mbps speeds. The upgraded speeds on the plans are applicable to both existing and new customers beginning July 1. This comes a month after ACT Fibernet increased the prices of its broadband plans in eight circles, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Vizag, and Guntur.

As mentioned, only the ACT Diamond plan and ACT Platinum Promo broadband plans will see an upgrade in speeds. The ACT Platinum Promo plan is priced at Rs. 1.049 per month and it offers 1,000GB data cap. The Platinum Promo earlier offered 150Mbps Internet speed but that has been increased to 200Mbps beginning July 1. After the data cap is reached, the speed will be reduced to 1Mbps. This plan currently also offers 1,000GB extra data per month, over and above its existing FUP limit, and this extra data is valid for the duration of subscription period.

Similarly, the ACT Diamond broadband plan is priced at Rs. 1,349 per month. It used to offer 150Mbp Internet speed earlier and a data cap of 1,250GB. However, it has now seen an increase in data cap as well as speeds. It now offers 1,500GB of monthly high-speed data at 300Mbps speed. This means that the broadband plan sees an increase of 250GB of FUP limit per month. The 1000GB extra data offer is also valid on this plan, enabling users to get up to 2,500GB of data on this plan.

As mentioned, the revision on both these broadband plans have been introduced in Delhi. The two plans are listed with an additional Netflix offer, wherein if a subscriber buys Netflix subscription via ACT Fibernet, they are entitled to save up to Rs. 350 per month on their bill. On the ACT Platinum Promo plan, the savings are of Rs. 100 on the bill, and on the ACT Diamond plan, the savings are of Rs. 350.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ACT Fibernet, ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans, ACT Fibernet Delhi plan, ACT Fibernet Platinum Promo Plan, ACT Fibernet Diamond Plan
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Lenovo K11 Power Surfaces on Google Play Console as a Rebranded Moto G8 Power Lite
Bharti, UK Government Said to Win Auction for Internet Satellite Operator OneWeb

Related Stories

ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans Upgraded With Up to 300Mbps Speeds, More Data
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Teased to Be Available for Pre-Orders in India Soon
  2. Indian ‘TikTok Alternative’ Chingari App Crosses 1 Crore Downloads in 22 Days
  3. OnePlus TV U Series, Y Series LED Android TVs Launched in India
  4. ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans Upgraded With Up to 300Mbps Speeds in Delhi
  5. Moj Wants to Become the Indian TikTok With Its Rising Popularity
  6. BSNL Brings Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 600 Days Validity
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31s Battery Purportedly Surfaces on Safety Korea Site
  8. Motorola One Fusion With 48-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. BSNL Extends Free ‘Work@Home’ Broadband Plan Till July 26
  10. Reliance Jio Takes on Zoom With JioMeet, Supports Calls With 100 People
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K30 Ultra Tipped as New Xiaomi Phone With a Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  2. In Cloud Clash With Alibaba, Underdog Tencent Adopts More Aggressive Tactics
  3. MIUI 12 May Have an Enhanced Reading Mode With E-Ink Display Texture
  4. Bharti, UK Government Said to Win Auction for Internet Satellite Operator OneWeb
  5. Olympus Launches Software to Turn Mirrorless Cameras Into Webcams
  6. ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans Upgraded With Up to 300Mbps Speeds, More Data
  7. Lenovo K11 Power Surfaces on Google Play Console as a Rebranded Moto G8 Power Lite
  8. Oppo PDYM20 and PDYT20 Spotted on TENAA, May Launch as Reno 10X Mark 2
  9. Redmi 8 Price in India Hiked Yet Again, Now Comes at Rs. 9,799
  10. Facebook Admits User Data was Wrongly Shared to 5,000 Developers, Violating its own Policy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com