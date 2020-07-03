ACT Fibernet has upgraded its existing broadband plans with up to 300Mbps speeds. The plans have been revised with upgraded speed and FUP limit in Delhi. The ACT Platinum Promo plan has been upgraded to 200Mbps speed and ACT Diamond plan has been upgraded to 300Mbps speeds. The upgraded speeds on the plans are applicable to both existing and new customers beginning July 1. This comes a month after ACT Fibernet increased the prices of its broadband plans in eight circles, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Vizag, and Guntur.

As mentioned, only the ACT Diamond plan and ACT Platinum Promo broadband plans will see an upgrade in speeds. The ACT Platinum Promo plan is priced at Rs. 1.049 per month and it offers 1,000GB data cap. The Platinum Promo earlier offered 150Mbps Internet speed but that has been increased to 200Mbps beginning July 1. After the data cap is reached, the speed will be reduced to 1Mbps. This plan currently also offers 1,000GB extra data per month, over and above its existing FUP limit, and this extra data is valid for the duration of subscription period.

Similarly, the ACT Diamond broadband plan is priced at Rs. 1,349 per month. It used to offer 150Mbp Internet speed earlier and a data cap of 1,250GB. However, it has now seen an increase in data cap as well as speeds. It now offers 1,500GB of monthly high-speed data at 300Mbps speed. This means that the broadband plan sees an increase of 250GB of FUP limit per month. The 1000GB extra data offer is also valid on this plan, enabling users to get up to 2,500GB of data on this plan.

As mentioned, the revision on both these broadband plans have been introduced in Delhi. The two plans are listed with an additional Netflix offer, wherein if a subscriber buys Netflix subscription via ACT Fibernet, they are entitled to save up to Rs. 350 per month on their bill. On the ACT Platinum Promo plan, the savings are of Rs. 100 on the bill, and on the ACT Diamond plan, the savings are of Rs. 350.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.