Internet service provider Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT) Fibernet joined hands with Netflix earlier this year, forging a strategic partnership to let users pay for their Netflix subscription through their ACT Fibernet bill, and also get assured cashbacks. Extending the benefits, ACT Fibernet is now offering up to 500GB of additional data per month to subscribers opting for the special ACT Entertainment plans that are now available in select Indian cities. However, the extra data can be availed only on long-term plans with 6 or 12 months of subscription tenure.

The ACT Fibernet Entertainment plans with bundled data benefits will be offered alongside the standard subscription plans. But to avail the data benefits, customers will be required to sign-up for Netflix and agree to pay their Netflix subscription fee alongside their monthly ACT Fibernet broadband connection bill.

Coming to the data benefits, ACT Fibernet is offering parallel Entertainment plans that cost the same as the standard plans in multiple cities. For example, the A-Max 1050 plan offers 750GB of monthly data priced at Rs. 1,050 to customers in Hyderabad, but the A-Max 1050 Entertainment plan offers 850GB of data for the same price.

Similarly, the ACT Incredible 1999 plan offers 1,500GB of monthly data, while the equivalently priced ACT Incredible Entertainment plan provides 1,600GB of data. The maximum benefit of 500GB additional data is available on the ACT Giga Entertainment plan that provides 2,500GB of data, compared to the 2,000GB monthly data offered by the similarly priced ACT GIGA plan.

As mentioned above, the additional data benefit on the ACT Entertainment plans can only be availed with 6-month or 12-month worth of subscription. Also, their availability differs from city to city, which means ACT Fibernet subscribers may not get the same value or data benefits in each city where the company's services are available.