ACT Fibernet has a new offer to provide additional speed benefits to all customers through November. Under the new offer, the Bengaluru-based Internet Service Provider (ISP) is providing speed upgrades of up to 500Mbps to its broadband users for free. Customers can avail the benefit of the speed upgrade directly through the ACT Fibernet app. The company offers a variety of plans for its optical fibre-based broadband service in cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad, among others.

To inform about the speed boost offer, ACT Fibernet has sent an email to its users across India. The company confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the offer is applicable to all ACT Fibernet customers and is valid until November 30.

ACT Fibernet is giving additional speed benefits to its existing customers

Under the offer, if a customer‘s plan speed is less than 100Mbps, they are eligible to boost their speed to 100Mbps. The speed will be upgraded to 300Mbps if a customer has greater than 100Mbps, but less than 300Mbps. And for users who have greater than 300Mbps but less than 500Mbps plan speeds, they will be upgraded to 500Mbps.

You can avail the speed boost benefit by logging on to the ACT Fibernet app. A banner showing the offer has been featured on the home screen of the app where you need to tap to get the additional speed.

Last year, ACT Fibernet offered a similar speed boost upgrade to support the beginning of work from home for many of its users — due to the national lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The operator also later increased the rental for its broadband plans in eight cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi.

ACT Fibernet also recently upgraded its two existing broadband plans with up to 300Mbps speeds and started offering higher fair usage policy (FUP) limits in Bengaluru to take on Airtel and Jio Fiber in the capital city.