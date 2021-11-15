Technology News

ACT Fibernet Offering Additional Speed Benefits Up to 500Mbps to Existing Customers Until November 30

The offer is applicable to all ACT Fibernet customers until November 30.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 November 2021 19:07 IST
ACT Fibernet is offering faster Internet access through its new offer

Highlights
  • ACT Fibernet is giving up to 500Mbps of broadband speed to its customers
  • The limited-period offer can be availed through the ACT Fibernet app
  • ACT Fibernet users across India can get the speed boost benefits

ACT Fibernet has a new offer to provide additional speed benefits to all customers through November. Under the new offer, the Bengaluru-based Internet Service Provider (ISP) is providing speed upgrades of up to 500Mbps to its broadband users for free. Customers can avail the benefit of the speed upgrade directly through the ACT Fibernet app. The company offers a variety of plans for its optical fibre-based broadband service in cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad, among others.

To inform about the speed boost offer, ACT Fibernet has sent an email to its users across India. The company confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the offer is applicable to all ACT Fibernet customers and is valid until November 30.

ACT Fibernet is giving additional speed benefits to its existing customers

 

Under the offer, if a customer‘s plan speed is less than 100Mbps, they are eligible to boost their speed to 100Mbps. The speed will be upgraded to 300Mbps if a customer has greater than 100Mbps, but less than 300Mbps. And for users who have greater than 300Mbps but less than 500Mbps plan speeds, they will be upgraded to 500Mbps.

You can avail the speed boost benefit by logging on to the ACT Fibernet app. A banner showing the offer has been featured on the home screen of the app where you need to tap to get the additional speed.

Last year, ACT Fibernet offered a similar speed boost upgrade to support the beginning of work from home for many of its users — due to the national lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The operator also later increased the rental for its broadband plans in eight cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi.

ACT Fibernet also recently upgraded its two existing broadband plans with up to 300Mbps speeds and started offering higher fair usage policy (FUP) limits in Bengaluru to take on Airtel and Jio Fiber in the capital city.

Comments

ACT Fibernet, broadband speed, broadband
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
