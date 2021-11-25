ACT Fibernet has upgraded select broadband plans in Coimbatore and Hyderabad with additional data and speed benefits. As a result of the update, the Internet service provider (ISP) is offering 1250GB of monthly data allocation along with 60Mbps speed at Rs. 675 in Coimbatore, while its users in Hyderabad have the base Rs. 500 plan with 1000GB data quota and 40Mbps speed. ACT Fibernet has also brought the Rs. 549 ‘Starter' plan for customers using its optical fibre-based broadband service in Coimbatore.

For Coimbatore users, ACT Fibernet has upgraded data allocation for its four distinct broadband plans which start from Rs. 675 and go up to Rs. 1,125. There are also additional speed benefits for subscribers going with the Rs. 675, Rs. 1,325, and Rs. 1,499 monthly rentals.

The ACT Basic plan in the portfolio that is available at Rs. 675 a month has been upgraded from the existing 50Mbps speed to 60Mbps. The existing data allocation of 1000GB with the plan has also been upgraded to 1250GB.

Alongside the Basic plan, ACT Fibernet has upgraded the Rs. 825 plan with 2000GB data, up from the existing 1500GB. The Rs. 1,025 ACT plan has also been upgraded to 3300GB from the 2000GB data allocation. Similarly, the Rs. 1,125 plan is now offering a 3300GB data quota, up from the 2500GB.

ACT Fibernet has also upgraded the Rs. 1,325 and Rs. 1,499 plans with 300Mbps and 350Mbps speed, respectively. The Rs. 1,325 plan previously offered 250Mbps connectivity, while the Rs. 1,499 plan was available with a maximum of 300Mbps speed.

Top-tier plans in Coimbatore that start from Rs. 2,999 a month remain unchanged.

ACT Fibernet upgraded plans in Coimbatore

Plan Old Speed New Speed Old Data Quota New Data Quota 675 50Mbps 60Mbps 1000GB 1250GB 825 100Mbps 100Mbps 1500GB 2000GB 1025 200Mbps 200Mbps 2000GB 3300GB 1125 250Mbps 250Mbps 2500GB 3300GB 1325 250Mbps 300Mbps 3300GB 3300GB 1499 300Mbps 350Mbps 3300GB 3300GB

ACT Fibernet has also introduced the Rs. 549 ‘Starter' plan in Coimbatore with 40Mbps speed and 750GB data allocation for a month. Post the given data quota, the plan's speed will be dropped to 512Kbps.

In addition to Coimbatore, ACT Fibernet has upgraded the data allocation available with its Rs. 500, Rs. 700, and 1,075 plans in Hyderabad. While the Rs. 700 and Rs. 1,075 plans have received unlimited data quota, the Rs. 500 plan is now available with 1000GB data.

Speed of all the three upgraded plans remain unchanged. Also, the operator has not brought any changes to its plans starting from Rs. 1,325.

ACT Fibernet upgraded plans in Hyderabad

Plan Old Speed New Speed Old Data Quota New Data Quota 500 40Mbps 40Mbps 500GB 1000GB 700 75Mbps 75Mbps 1000GB Unlimited 1075 150Mbps 150Mbps 2000GB Unlimited

TelecomTalk initially reported about the update. The changes are also reflecting on the ACT Fibernet website.

ACT Fibernet confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the changes are in place for its Coimbatore and Hyderabad users. It also said that the upgrade has been in place for the existing subscribers in both cities.

Earlier this month, ACT Fibernet kicked off an additional speed boost offer to provide up to 500Mbps of additional speed benefits to its existing customers on a pan-India basis. That offer is live until November 30.