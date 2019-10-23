Technology News
ACT Fibernet Upgrades Broadband Plans in Chennai to Offer at Least 50Mbps Internet Speed

ACT Fibernet was previously offering a minimum Internet speed of 30Mbps in Chennai.

23 October 2019
ACT Fibernet tries to make the competition tougher for Jio Fiber by offering faster Internet speeds

Highlights
  • ACT Fibernet has upgraded five broadband plans in Chennai
  • ACT Lightning speed has been beefed up from 200Mbps to 250Mbps
  • ACT Incredible is offering 350Mbps, up from 300Mbps

ACT Fibernet on Wednesday announced an upgrade to its broadband plans in Chennai. The company has increased Internet speed across all its broadband plans and started offering 50Mbps as the base speed over the existing 30Mbps. The move, which appears to counter Jio Fiber, uplifts ACT Basic, ACT Storm, ACT Lightning, ACT Thunder, and ACT Incredible plans. Last month, ACT Fibernet increased monthly data allowance on its broadband plans in Bengaluru by up to 1,000GB. It had also revised its broadband plans for Chennai customers in July this year to offer upgraded speed on select broadband plans.

ACT Fibernet has upgraded the ACT Basic plan with 50 Mbps speed. It previously had 30Mbps speed. Similarly, the company has upgraded the ACT Lightning with 250Mbps speed, up from 200Mbps. The ACT Thunder has also been revised from the existing 250Mbps to 300Mbps. Besides, the ACT Incredible plan has received the updated speed of 350Mbps from 300Mbps.

All these five broadband plans with the upgraded speed are already listed on the ACT Fibernet site for the Chennai region.

Plan Name Monthly Rental Current Speed Current FUP Current Post FUP Speed Revised Speed Revised FUP Revised Post FUP Speed
ACT Basic 799 30Mbps 120GB 512Kbps 50Mbps 200GB 512Kbps
ACT Storm 1099 175Mbps 1250GB 1Mbps 200Mbps 1250GB 1Mbps
ACT Lightning 1299 200Mbps 1500GB 1Mbps 250Mbps 1500GB 1Mbps
ACT Thunder 1499 250Mbps 1750GB 1Mbps 300Mbps 1750GB 2Mbps
ACT Incredible 1999 300Mbps 2000GB 2Mbps 350Mbps 2000GB 2Mbps

 

Back in July, ACT Fibernet revised its select broadband plans in Chennai to offer faster Internet speeds. The company at that time revised the ACT Storm, ACT Lightning, and ACT Incredible to offer as much as 300Mbps speed along with 2000GB of FUP limit.

ACT Fibernet also recently increased the monthly data allowance and increased its Internet speeds in Bengaluru by at least 25Mbps. Moreover, the recent moves were aimed to make the company's presence stronger against Jio Fiber that offers broadband plans starting at Rs. 699 with at 100Mbps speeds and minimum FUP of 100GB.

Comments

