ACT Fibernet Revises Plans in Bengaluru, Offers Higher FUP Limit at the Same Cost

ACT Fibernet offers a Rs. 5,999 plan with 5,500GB FUP limit and this plan remains the same after the revision.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 February 2021 13:23 IST
ACT Fibernet offers various benefits with every plan

Highlights
  • ACT Fibernet has revised its plans in various cities
  • The company is offering 2,500GB FUP with its ACT Storm plan
  • ACT Fibernet Rs. 1,999 plan now comes with 3,300Mbps FUP

ACT (Atria Convergence Technologies) Fibernet has revised its plans in Bengaluru and is offering more data to its users. The company has already reportedly revised its plans in Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad, and now Bengaluru has got the same treatment. The prices for the plans remain the same but users can now enjoy a higher FUP limit. However, not all plans have seen a revision. The cheapest plan offered by ACT in Bengaluru costs Rs. 710 and now brings 500GB of monthly data that is double from what it was previously offering.

ACT offers broadband plans in a wide price range, starting with Rs. 710 and going all the way up to Rs. 5,999. ACT Storm, the company's 200Mbps offering that costs Rs. 1,185 and came with 1,500GB FUP is now listed with 2,500GB FUP. The speed goes down to 1Mbps after FUP limit is reached. ACT Incredible that costs Rs. 1,999 and came with 3,000GB FUP is now listed with 3,300GB FUP. This plan offers 300Mbps speeds and 2Mbps after FUP. The company's fastest and most expensive plan, ACT GIGA remains the same at 5,500GB and Rs. 5,999 cost.

ACT's cheapest plan in Bengaluru costs Rs. 710 and, according to a report by Telecom Talk, used to come with 250GB FUP limit, 50Mbps speed, and 512Kbps post FUP speed. The plan is now listed with 500GB FUP limit while the other benefits are the same.

Other plans, according to the report, have also been revised. The ACT Rapid Plus plan that costs Rs. 985 now offers 750GB FUP. It includes 75Mbps browsing speeds that drop to 512Kbps after FUP. ACT Blaze offers 1,000GB FUP, 150Mbps speed, and 1Mbps after FUP at Rs. 1,085, ACT Lightning comes with 3,300GB, 250Mbps speed, 1Mbps post FUP, and costs Rs. 1,425. ACT Essential comes with 3,500GB FUP, 300Mbps speed, 2Mbps post FUP and costs Rs. 2,999.

Comments

Further reading: ACT, ACT Fibernet, ACT Fibernet Plans
Vineet Washington
