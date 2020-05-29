Technology News
ACT Fibernet Increasing Broadband Plan Prices in Eight Cities Starting June 1

The eight cities where ACT Fibernet is increasing the plan price include Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Vijayawada, Vizag, and Guntur.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 May 2020 12:55 IST
ACT Fibernet is increasing the rental for its broadband plans by two to four percent

Highlights
  • ACT Fibernet is informing customers about the revision through an email
  • The increase will vary on a plan-by-plan basis
  • ACT Fibernet earlier offered free speed upgrades and unlimited FUP

ACT Fibernet is increasing the rental for its broadband plans starting June 1. The increase will be implemented in eight out of the total 19 cities where the Internet service provider (ISP) currently operates. Also, the revision in the rental will vary on a plan-by-plan basis. This means that there won't be a consistent increase in the rental for all customers. The new revision comes as ACT Fibernet and other ISPs in India are facing a huge pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic that has increased usage among household users.

The eight cities where ACT Fibernet is increasing the rental for its broadband plans include Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Vijayawada, Vizag, and Guntur. The service provider told Gadgets 360 that the increase was two to four percent in most cities, with select plans seeing a slightly higher percentage of revision.

For instance, ACT is increasing the Silver Promo plan price to Rs. 799 in Delhi, from Rs. 749 right now, an increase of Rs. 50. The revised plan prices are expected to be listed on the company website and app over the next couple of days.

ACT Fibernet is sending an email to customers informing about the latest update. The email specifies the exact change in the rental pricing and highlights that it will come into effect from June 1.

“We have kept pricing constant over the past few years, despite significant cost increases and investments for superior Internet experience. In addition, our sector has also seen unprecedented challenges over [the] last few years, leading to increased cost of operations,” the company said in the email to its customers.

act fibernet increase rental image gadgets 360 1 ACT Fibernet

ACT Fibernet has sent an email to specify the increase

 

Revision comes after freebies
The latest revision notably comes after ACT Fibernet offered increased Internet speeds of up to 300Mbps speeds and unlimited fair usage policy (FUP) to all its customers in two different phases for free until April 30. The free benefits were aimed to ease working from home and help consumers stay indoors.

Earlier this month, ACT Fibernet revealed that due to a large number of people staying indoors to avoid the coronavirus infection, it saw a 40 percent increase in its peak traffic in March. The Bengaluru-based company also noticed an increase in demands across all major cities, including tier-II markets between February and April.

However, ACT Fibernet isn't the only company that has seen a growth in traffic. Other ISPs have also seen a surge as people are relying heavily on the Internet for their work and entertainment needs.

Comments

Further reading: ACT Fibernet
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
