Technology News
loading

ACT Fibernet Launches Gaming Packs With Exclusive Benefits for Its Subscribers

The gaming packs are now available for ACT subscribers in all cities where the ISP operates.

By | Updated: 18 September 2019 18:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
ACT Fibernet Launches Gaming Packs With Exclusive Benefits for Its Subscribers

ACT has tied up with Wargaming, game developer, to brings its World of Warship game to India

Highlights
  • ACT A-Game Basic pack price is set at Rs. 500 + GST
  • ACT A-Game Basic pack comes with 1-month validity
  • The A-Game Ultra pack will work for six months

ACT Fibernet has launched gaming packs for its users in India. It is initially offering two packs – A-Game Basic and A-Game Ultra – that bring a host of features and benefits. As the fibre broadband market heats up in the country with the commercial launch of Jio Fiber, more and more Internet service providers (ISPs) are looking for ways to differentiate in an effort to entice new consumers and keep the existing ones. ACT currently offers its broadband service in 18 cities around the country, including the likes of Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad.

ACT says the A-Game Basic pack will cost Rs. 500 + taxes and will have a validity of 30 days. On the other hand, the A-Game Ultra pack has been priced at Rs. 2,000 + taxes and comes with a validity of six months. Both of these packs are now available and come with features like Speed on Demand, Data Boost, In-Game Rewards, and Partner Benefits.

For the gaming subscription service, the ISP has partnered with Wargaming, a Cyprus-based gaming developer, to bring World of Warship title to India. The ACT gaming pack subscribers will get in-game rewards like premium account, credits, special flags, eco flags, doubloons, and a lot more.

“We are extremely excited to partner with World of Warships for their India launch. The rich multi-player experience with strategies and quasi real battles provide for great gaming experience which can be enjoyed by diverse age groups. Together we will work to build gaming in India and World of warships to a huge success,” Ravi Karthik, Head of Marketing, Atria Convergence Technologies, said in a statement.

ACT has also tied up with Zotac, Western Digital, and Games the Shop for exclusive coupons that can be redeemed on purchases from respective brands.

Other subscription features like Speed on Demand and Data Boost will bring extra data and increased speed up to 300Mbps for limited period for the ACT gaming pack subscribers.

“ACT Fibernet is known to provide the best gaming experience with high speeds, low latency and negligible packet losses. With the gaming industry in India now beginning to grow we believe our proposition of a gaming pack puts together in one place what the customer wants – speeds, data, low pings, in game benefits and offers will meet the needs of gamers and enable a delightful gaming experience,” Karthik added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ACT Fibernet, A Game Basic, A Game Ultra, ACT
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Facebook Oversight Board Won’t Have Mandate to Change Policy
Facebook Unveils Charter for Its 'Supreme Court,' Where Users Can Go to Contest the Company's Decisions
Honor Smartphones
ACT Fibernet Launches Gaming Packs With Exclusive Benefits for Its Subscribers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s Price in India Revealed: Highlights
  2. OnePlus 7T Official Images Revealed, Show Off Triple Rear Cameras
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2019 Mobile Deals Previewed
  4. iPhone 11 Review
  5. Mi Band 4 Gets New Custom Watch Faces With Latest Update: Report
  6. Mi Smart Band 4 Launched in India With Colour AMOLED Display
  7. Realme 5 Pro to Go on Sale in India Again at 8pm via Flipkart, Realme.com
  8. Traffic E-Challans: Here’s How to Pay Your Traffic Fines or Challans Online
  9. Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s With AMOLED Displays Launched in India
  10. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus TV: Everything We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. Fortnite ‘Party Hub’ Mobile App Feature Enables Cross-Platform Voice Chatting With v10.31 Update
  2. Facebook Unveils New Portal Video Chat, TV Streaming Devices
  3. Amazon, Flipkart Festival Sales Violate FDI Norms: CAIT
  4. Facebook Says Central Banks Have Nothing to Fear From Libra
  5. ACT Fibernet Launches Gaming Packs With Exclusive Benefits for Its Subscribers
  6. Facebook Oversight Board Won’t Have Mandate to Change Policy
  7. Facebook to Name First Oversight Panel Members by Year-End
  8. WhatsApp Now Hides Muted Status Updates on Android Beta v2.19.260
  9. Huawei Expects to See Revenue Uplift From 5G Roll-Out Next Year
  10. Snap Launches Political Ads Library
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.