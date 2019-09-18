ACT Fibernet has launched gaming packs for its users in India. It is initially offering two packs – A-Game Basic and A-Game Ultra – that bring a host of features and benefits. As the fibre broadband market heats up in the country with the commercial launch of Jio Fiber, more and more Internet service providers (ISPs) are looking for ways to differentiate in an effort to entice new consumers and keep the existing ones. ACT currently offers its broadband service in 18 cities around the country, including the likes of Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad.

ACT says the A-Game Basic pack will cost Rs. 500 + taxes and will have a validity of 30 days. On the other hand, the A-Game Ultra pack has been priced at Rs. 2,000 + taxes and comes with a validity of six months. Both of these packs are now available and come with features like Speed on Demand, Data Boost, In-Game Rewards, and Partner Benefits.

For the gaming subscription service, the ISP has partnered with Wargaming, a Cyprus-based gaming developer, to bring World of Warship title to India. The ACT gaming pack subscribers will get in-game rewards like premium account, credits, special flags, eco flags, doubloons, and a lot more.

“We are extremely excited to partner with World of Warships for their India launch. The rich multi-player experience with strategies and quasi real battles provide for great gaming experience which can be enjoyed by diverse age groups. Together we will work to build gaming in India and World of warships to a huge success,” Ravi Karthik, Head of Marketing, Atria Convergence Technologies, said in a statement.

ACT has also tied up with Zotac, Western Digital, and Games the Shop for exclusive coupons that can be redeemed on purchases from respective brands.

Other subscription features like Speed on Demand and Data Boost will bring extra data and increased speed up to 300Mbps for limited period for the ACT gaming pack subscribers.

“ACT Fibernet is known to provide the best gaming experience with high speeds, low latency and negligible packet losses. With the gaming industry in India now beginning to grow we believe our proposition of a gaming pack puts together in one place what the customer wants – speeds, data, low pings, in game benefits and offers will meet the needs of gamers and enable a delightful gaming experience,” Karthik added.