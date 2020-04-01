Technology News
ACT Fibernet Extends Up to 300Mbps Speeds, Unlimited FUP Benefits, to April 30

Subscribers who had opted in for these benefits in March are now automatically eligible for the extension.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 April 2020 13:16 IST
ACT Fibernet Extends Up to 300Mbps Speeds, Unlimited FUP Benefits, to April 30

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Bhanu Sharma

ACT Fibernet is offering up to 100MBps speeds for entry level plans

Highlights
  • ACT Fibernet benefits are for customers pan-India
  • Benefits were introduced last month to encourage work from home
  • ACT Fibernet asks users to upgrade routers to enable 300Mbps speeds

In March, ACT Fibernet introduced upgraded speeds of up to 300Mbps and an unlimited fair usage policy (FUP) for its broadband subscribers in India to ease working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. These freebies came with a validity until March 31, but the company has now extended the deadline for these benefits to April 30. Subscribers who had opted in for these benefits are now automatically eligible for the extension, and no user intervention is required to activate up to 300Mbps upgraded speeds.

Users on Twitter are sharing screenshots of the ACT Fibernet app informing them that the upgraded speeds and unlimited FUP benefits have been extended till April 30. “You are already experiencing 300Mbps speed and enjoying unlimited data. This will be valid till April 30, 2020. Please ensure that you have the latest router that supports up to 300Mbps speeds.” As mentioned, the company had introduced these benefits to support the work from home culture and encourage social distancing. As part of this, ACT Fibernet is offering speeds of up to 300Mbps and unlimited FUP. These benefits are provided across the country, in all markets that ACT Fibernet operates. All entry-level plans are entitled to get a speed boost of up to 100Mbps, and not up to 300Mbps.

During the pandemic, several telecom operators have introduced relaxations and additional benefits to provide some sort of relief to its subscribers. Rival Jio Fiber is offering 10Mbps free broadband speeds to new customers, and double data to existing customers. Jio Phone users get 100 minutes and 100 SMS benefits till April 17. Airtel extended validity of over 80 million ‘low income' customers, and even provided Rs. 10 talk time to each of them. BSNL has offered similar benefits as well. Tata Sky also offered 7-day balance loan to deactivated accounts during the lockdown. India is under a 21-day lockdown currently, to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. Currently, there are 1,397 COVID-19 positive cases in India, with a death toll of 35.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ACT Fibernet, Coronavirus, COVID 19
Tasneem Akolawala
Candy Crush Saga Adds Unlimited Lives for Players Till April 5 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

