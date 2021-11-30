Technology News
ACT Fibernet Launches 1Gbps Broadband Plan in New Delhi, Adds New Entry-Level Offering to Expand User Base

ACT Fibernet customers in New Delhi can upgrade to the 1Gbps ACT Giga plan by paying a monthly rental of Rs. 1,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 November 2021
ACT Fibernet Launches 1Gbps Broadband Plan in New Delhi, Adds New Entry-Level Offering to Expand User Base

ACT Fibernet has expanded its broadband plans in New Delhi with the new launch

Highlights
  • ACT Fibernet introduced 1Gbps broadband plan in Hyderabad in 2017
  • The plan, now in Delhi, is claimed to offer same download, upload speeds
  • ACT Fibernet has brought a Rs. 549 entry-level plan alongside in Delhi

ACT Fibernet on Tuesday launched its 1Gbps optical fibre-powered broadband plan in New Delhi. Called ACT Giga, the new broadband plan is claimed to deliver up to 1Gbps speed along with ‘unlimited' data allocation at a monthly rental of Rs. 1,999. It is marketed to deliver constant download and upload speeds to customers. Alongside the much-awaited 1Gbps offering, ACT Fibernet has introduced a new, entry-level broadband plan called ACT Welcome that brings 50Mbps speed. Both new plans will go live for existing and new customers in New Delhi starting Tuesday, November 30.

The 1Gbps broadband plan by ACT Fibernet is claimed to provide full download and upload speeds to customers using a proprietary Smartfiber technology. The Internet service provider said that its technology creates virtual dedicated speed lanes to offer a constant high-speed experience.

First launched in Hyderabad in 2017, the 1Gbps ACT Giga plan was expanded to Bengaluru and Chennai in 2018. The company claimed that it was the first broadband service provider in the country to offer 1Gbps Internet speeds. However, service providers including Airtel, Reliance's Jio Fiber, and Spectra also provide 1Gbps plans. Both Airtel and Jio, though, offer the high-speed experience at a monthly rental of Rs. 3,999.

Customers can book the 1Gbps ACT Giga plan directly through the ACT Fibernet website or app. It will notably require an additional installation charge of Rs. 500 that users need to pay for the first time.

“The launch of our 1 Gbps speeds in Delhi will help the citizens of Delhi, especially high-usage customers to get a seamless internet experience,” said Saurabh Mukherjee, Chief Operating Officer, Atria Convergence Technologies, in a prepared statement. “We also believe that this Giga plan will immensely aid working from home professionals and small and medium offices which rely upon high data transfers, real-time cloud connectivity, graphics and animations, and other such new-age industries to work seamlessly.”

In addition to the 1Gbps plan, ACT Fibernet has brought ACT Welcome, which is now its most affordable plan to attract new customers. The plan brings 50Mbps speed and ‘unlimited' data allocation at Rs. 549 a month.

With the two new plans in place, ACT Fibernet will now have five broadband plans for its customers in New Delhi.

Although the service provider offers ‘unlimited' data allocation with all its available plans in the region, it has a fair usage policy (FUP) under which the maximum data consumption is restricted to 3300GB per month. This means that post the FUP limit, there will be a dip in the speed.

ACT Fibernet plans in New Delhi

Plan Rental Speed FUP Post FUP
ACT Welcome Rs. 549 50Mbps Unlimited 512Kbps
ACT Silver Promo Rs. 799 150Mbps Unlimited 512Kbps
ACT Platinum Promo Rs. 1049 250Mbps Unlimited 1Mbps
ACT Diamond Rs. 1349 300Mbps Unlimited 2Mbps
ACT Giga Rs. 1999 1Gbps Unlimited 5Mbps

 

Earlier this month, ACT Fibernet upgraded its key broadband plans for users in Coimbatore and Hyderabad regions. The upgraded plans included better speed and data benefits.

Comments

Jagmeet Singh
ACT Fibernet Launches 1Gbps Broadband Plan in New Delhi, Adds New Entry-Level Offering to Expand User Base
