Celebrating India's place in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Semi Finals versus New Zealand, ACT Fibernet is offering 100GB additional data to its customers. The data benefits are applicable to all ACT customers across India, Gadgets 360 has confirmed. The ISP is also notably intimating customers through a promotional email, though some have received the additional data without an email. Back in February, ACT Fibernet also offered similar 100GB additional data benefits to select pans. The service provider also recently brought its new brand identity and partnered with Amazon India to bundle Amazon Fire TV Stick along with Alexa Voice Remote.

"Enjoy streaming matches, highlights, reviews, previews comfortably on ACT Fibernet with the advantage of 100GB extra data valid till 30th August, 2019," ACT Fibernet writes in a note emailed to its customers.

ACT Fibernet has confirmed Gadgets 360 that the additional 100GB additional data is given for Cricket World Cup 2019 matches to all its customers across India -- in every city where it currently operates. The service provider has also confirmed that the offer is applicable to all existing ACT broadband plans. The offer was announced on occasion of India entering the Cricket World Cup 2019 Semi Finals against New Zealand.

Customers can look for the additional 100GB data directly through the ACT Fibernet app. Notably, the app doesn't highlight the arrival of additional data. It can, however, be seen from the total data visible in the Account Summary section of the app.

As we mentioned, ACT Fibernet back in February also provided 100GB additional data to its customers. But the service provider is this time offering the additional data especially to commemorate the ongoing cricket season and celebrate the World Cup semifinals and final.

In May, ACT Fibernet announced its collaboration with Netflix to offer up to 500GB of additional data per month to subscribers opting for the special ACT Entertainment plans. The plans were initially launched in select cities, and the additional data was provided only for picking up six or 12 months of subscription tenure.