ACT Fibernet Increases Monthly Data Allowance on Broadband Plans by Up to 1,000GB in Bengaluru

The company has also increased the Internet speed across broadband plans by at least 25Mbps.

By | Updated: 24 September 2019 17:29 IST
ACT Fibernet currently offers up to 1,500GB extra data on select broadband plans

Highlights
  • ACT Broadband’s Giga plan now offers 1,000GB of extra data
  • Internet speed of ACT Swift plan has gone up from 15Mbps to 40Mbps
  • All the revisions are now live for ACT Fibernet customers in Bengaluru

ACT Fibernet has revised its broadband plans and is now offering up to 1,000GB of additional data to its customers. Moreover, the company has also increased the data speed across its broadband plans by at least 25Mbps. However, the increase in monthly data allowance and Internet speed are only applicable to broadband plans that are offered in Bengaluru. The changes in the monthly data allowance and internet speed across the broadband plans available to ACT Fibernet customers in Bengaluru is now live, and will become effective as soon as the validity of the ongoing monthly cycle expires.

The base Rs. 685 ACT Fibernet broadband plan in Bengaluru used to offer speeds of 15Mbps and 100GB data. Following the revision, it now offers double the amount of data at 200GB and increased Internet speed of 40Mbps. First spotted by TelecomTalk, all ACT Fibernet broadband plans in Bengaluru priced between Rs. 959 and Rs. 4,999 currently offer an additional 1,500GB of data.

The internet speed of the ACT Rapid Plus broadband plan has also been increased up to 75Mbps, while offering a total of 1,850GB data per month. The most expensive broadband plan in ACT Fibernet's portfolio, the ACT Giga priced at Rs. 5,999, now offers 3,500GB data per month, up from the previous FUP of 2,500GB data. It offers an Internet speed of 1Gbps.

All existing ACT Fibernet customers in Bengaluru will be able to avail the benefits of the additional data and increased Internet speed as soon as their next monthly broadband cycle starts. The extra data and faster internet are a notable incentive for old and new customers, especially in the face of stiff competition and arrival of the Jio Fiber. You can check our useful comparison of ACT Fibernet broadband plans against those offered by Jio Fiber, BSNL, and Airtel to see which service offers the best broadband plans.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ACT Fibernet, Jio Fiber, ACT
